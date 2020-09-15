UFO Spotted in New Jersey Turns Out to be a Goodyear Blimp

Social media went crazy the other day as some residents of New Jersey thought they spotted a UFO. In the video you can see that multiple people had pulled over on the side of the road to take pictures and videos of the object.

The video immediately went viral and soon enough New Jersey was trending on all social media platforms. The Tik Tok video charted 4 million views and more than 600,000 likes as of Tuesday afternoon according to Insider.

https://www.tiktok.com/@.babyyjennii/video/6872517294896041222?_d=secCgsIARCbDRgBIAIoARI%2BCjxXba%2BmJfR3WLC%2BNAn%2ByRaOMbvhjsMliMKXfnalorog2m6NNKe0AmG5mIecbIGCDsUnpZWHvVuDxA0ymH4aAA%3D%3D&language=en&preview_pb=0&sec_user_id=MS4wLjABAAAAoxrCKHEtrWIUIJ4Pr_O3FuxORL55vC3H9_WZpwSY691z2rZ4lokjre6XCwV9Z4Rb&share_item_id=6872517294896041222&share_link_id=A62BB031-DA4F-4503-878B-F6AA76143B45×tamp=1600185323&tt_from=copy&u_code=d879idicbl00i3&user_id=6734865709467239429&utm_campaign=client_share&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=copy&source=h5_m

Multiple videos and pictures started popping up on social media soon after adding fuel to the fire. People were actually very much convinced that aliens were passing through Rutherford, New Jersey.

Unfortunately, no aliens will be landing in the Garden State anytime soon. Turns out the object everyone was seeing was a Goodyear Blimp. According to Insider, a representative told them that he company flew a blimp in New York City and northern New Jersey on Monday evening in order to capture aerial footage of the Monday Night football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

“The amount of dumb----- in New Jersey who think they saw a f---ing UFO, it was a f---ing Goodyear blimp,” someone wrote on Twitter. “All you had to do was have a high-def camera or keep it still enough you can see what’s on the side.”

Definitely not as exciting as a UFO, but it was pretty cool to have everyone talking about our state for a little bit.