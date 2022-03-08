The people of Ukraine continue to showcase their resolve and unbreakable spirit as an unjust war rages in their country. Countless moments of resistance have been captured on camera and shared on social media in the days since the Russian invasion began.

One of the most recent videos to go viral shows a young girl singing "Let It Go" from Disney's Frozen while reportedly seeking shelter from the ongoing battle.

According to BBC, the video originated on Facebook. In it, a young girl named Amelia performs the empowering anthem for an audience while they are stuck in a basement. Several people appear to be filming her singing and her rendition is met with applause from her audience.

But Amelia's audience grew exponentially after the video appeared online. It has since been lauded as yet another example of Ukrainian bravery on social media.

The video has been viewed more than 14 million times on Twitter alone. That's where it caught the attention of Idina Menzel. For those who may be unaware, Menzel voices Elsa, the Disney princess (well, queen) who performs "Let It Go" in Frozen.

The actress was awed by the performance and proceeded to share it. "We see you. We really, really see you," Menzel wrote to Amelia, signing off with blue and yellow emoji hearts in reference to the Ukrainian flag.

Watch the emotional performance below:

Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who co-wrote and co-produced the song with her husband Robert Lopez, also shared a message of support for Amelia.

"Dear Little Girl with the beautiful voice," she wrote on Twitter. "My husband and I wrote this song as part of a story about healing a family in pain. The way you sing it is like a magic trick that spreads the light in your heart and heals everyone who hears it."

"Keep singing," she urged. "We are listening!"

Read Anderson-Lopez's full message below: