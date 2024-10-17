Get ready to step into the magical world of Disney as Disney On Ice brings Frozen and Encanto to life like never before.

This unforgettable family adventure is making its way to the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton from February 6th to 9th, 2025.

Mark your calendars now for a weekend full of fun, as you join Elsa, Anna, Mirabel, and the rest of your favorite Disney characters for an outstanding performance that will thrill fans of all ages.

Disney on Ice Disney on Ice/Feld Entertainment loading...

In this enchanting ice show, you'll get to sing along to all the songs you love from both Frozen, Disney’s all-time favorite animated feature, and Encanto, which has won many awards.

I've taken my kids to Disney on Ice many times and the skating always amazed me.

You'll see world-class skaters, aerial acrobatics, and special effects that will bring the stories of Arendelle and the magical Madrigal family to life on the ice

Expect to see familiar faces like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, and Goofy as well.

Olaf will guide you through the story of Frozen, leading the way through Arendelle’s snowy adventures.

Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Sven will work together to bring back summer, while enchanting skating moves and stunning visuals transport you to their icy kingdom.

After the Frozen, prepare to be whisked away to the colorful world of Colombia, where the Madrigal family lives in a magical house known as the Encanto.

Mirabel and her sisters, Isabela and Luisa, will tell their story of family, self-discovery, and the power of love.

You'll see Tia Pepa, who can change the weather with her emotions, her husband Felix, their daughter Dolores with her incredible hearing, and the mysterious Bruno, who can see into the future.

This spectacular show is about more than just magic—it’s about embracing who you are and celebrating the unique gifts that make each of us special.

It’s an experience that will leave you feeling inspired and uplifted.

Showtimes:

Thursday, February 6: 7:00 PM

Friday, February 7: 7:00 PM

Saturday, February 8: 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, February 9: 11:00 AM & 3:00 PM

Location: CURE Insurance Arena – 81 Hamilton Avenue at Route 129, Trenton, NJ 08611

Tickets: Family-friendly pricing is available. Purchase your tickets online at Ticketmaster.com or visit the box office at the venue.

Don’t miss this chance to see Frozen and Encanto come to life on ice, creating magical memories with your family.

