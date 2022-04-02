We've got some big changes to one of the biggest retail chains in the entire country.

There is some good...and some bad....

You've heard of Walmart, right? I mean...who hasn't?

They are one of the biggest store chains in the entire country and they have E V E R Y T H I N G.

So whatever you need...they have it. So keep this list of all the Jersey Shore Walmart locations handy:

So I have two pieces of news....and the first can be considered both good and bad news.

Pack of cigarettes Tarzhanova loading...

According to NJ.com, Walmart has announced that they will no longer be, "selling cigarettes and other tobacco products."

It's bad if you smoke. But it can be good for health reasons.

“We are always looking at ways to meet our customers’ needs while still operating an efficient business,” a spokesperson told NJ Advance Media according to NJ.com. “As a result of our ongoing focus on the tobacco category, we have made the business decision to discontinue the sale of tobacco in select stores.”

But before you flip your lid, just know that this change isn't happening across the board.

The ban on tobacco products is only happening in, "some of [Walmart's] stores."

We already know that cigarettes will be removed from, "store locations in Arkansas, California, Florida and New Mexico."

But what about New Jersey, you ask?

There is a total of 62 Walmart locations in the Garden State and Walmart leadership is yet to spill the beans if this change is coming to any New Jersey stores.

I know. Open ended much?

But this change isn't the biggest surprise. Walmart halted scales of e-cigarettes back in 2019 and the pressure has been on to stop selling regular tobacco products for years now.

Smoking E-Cigarette mauro_grigollo loading...

I wonder what made them finally listen?

But now let's switch gears to some better news about Walmart so you can leave this article with a smile on your face.

Walmart offers annual memberships for loyal shoppers and it is known as Walmart+. It costs $12.95 per month or $98.00 per year.

"Perks include free, unlimited delivery; early access to deals; savings on gas; and access to the 'Scan & Go' contact-free checkout on the Walmart app," according to NJ.com.

There is a new perk that comes with this membership...on top of the other perks listed above.

According to NJ.com, Walmart is offering customers. "a six-month free trial to Spotify Premium," with no ads when you sign up.

You can redeem this offer until March 6th of 2023.

So in this case, you win some & you lose some.

As we prepare for our next Walmart shopping spree, let's take a moment of silence for some of the awesome retailers we've lost in the last 2 years:

