The cheapest grocery store in each state has been revealed by new research in Parade magazine, and you may be shocked at the pick for Pennsylvania.

Nowadays it feels as if you need to take out a loan or get a second job just to pay for groceries, depending on the size of your family. Your average trip to the grocery store costs you a heck of a lot more than it used to just a few years ago, and prices seem to keep rising.

Shocked young woman looking at a store receipt isolated on white background Ljupco loading...

Americans are trying to save money on groceries

Many Americans are trying to find ways to save money on their weekly grocery trips, and it's not easy these days.

READ MORE: Costco members happy about major change to food court

I used to enjoy grocery shopping. I love to try new products or get ingredients for new recipes to make, but now it's more of a stressful experience, where I'm trying to only buy the necessities to feed my family and the cheapest brands I can find.

Different varieties of potatoes in a shelf in a grocery store Yelena Rodriguez Mena loading...

You work hard for your money, but I'm sure you don't want to spend your entire paycheck on bills and groceries. That's no fun.

The cheapest grocery store in each state has been revealed

Grocery shopping at a more cost-effective store can help keep your bill down. There's new data from NetCredit that reveals the cheapest grocery store in each state, and it may not be what you think.

Get our free mobile app

For the Keystone State, the most affordable grocery store is Walmart.

Google Google loading...

Many people don't consider Walmart a grocery store, but, it's become to go to place for cheap food items, along with other things like clothing, electronics, health & beauty products, seasonal things, and so much more. It's like a one-stop shop for everything you need in life.

Walmart is the cheapest grocery store in 8 states

Walmart is considered the cheapest grocery store in 7 other states besides Pennsylvania:

New Jersey

Connecticut

Maryland

New York

California

Michigan

Oklahoma

READ MORE: These are the 5 safest towns in Pennsylvania

Are you surprised? Now that you know, grab a cart and get to saving.

To see the cheapest grocery store in each U.S. state, click here.