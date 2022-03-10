What to Expect in ‘The Batman 2’

The following post contains SPOILERS for The Batman, along with our theories for The Batman 2, which are not spoilers, because they’re just stuff we made up.

Warner Bros. hasn’t officially announced a sequel to The Batman. But with the film earning rave reviews and massive box office, it seems like it’s only a matter of time. Plus, the movie leaves the story on a huge cliffhanger. The Riddler has been captured — but his cellmate in Arkham Asylum turns out to be the Joker, played by Barry Keoghan; And Batman has reached a turning point in his career, as he realizing that simply personifying vengeance won’t be enough to save Gotham City. At this point, it would be shocking if it doesn’t get a second film.

So what should we expect in The Batman? In our latest DC video, we break down all the biggest theories about the sequel, from the villains who will show up, to the comics it will likely adapt, to whether or not we’ll see a brand new Robin in the film. Watch all our predictions below:

If you liked that video all about what to expect from The Batman 2, check out more of our videos below, including all the clues to The Riddler’s plans in The Batman, our spoiler-filled review of The Batman, and why we desperately need a live-action Batman Beyond movie. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The Batman is now playing exclusively in theaters.

The Batman: New Images Robert Pattinson stars in Matt Reeves’ new imagining of a “recluse rockstar” Batman at the start of his career.