When Is Marvel’s Comic-Con Panel?

San Diego Comic-Con is always a momentous occasion for fans of nerd culture everywhere. This year should be no different. The convention runs from July 21 to July 24, Thursday through Sunday this coming weekend. Perhaps one of the most exciting events scheduled in the lineup takes place in Hall H, at 5PM Pacific time, when Marvel makes its return to Comic-Con for the first time in quite a few years.

Ever since the Thor: Love and Thunder press conference, fans have been speculating about what kind of news could be released. Will we learn more about what's in store for the rest of phase 4? Will there be any new heroes, franchises, or sequels?

Marvel’s Kevin Feige spoke a little bit about what's planned during the said press conference. Here's what he had to share:

We'll be at Comic-Con next month, which we're excited about ... First time since we were on stage there three years ago talking about this movie and many others. And now, I think, almost, not everything but almost everything we discussed three years ago, that was released so we are excited to go and talk about the future.

In a separate interview with Total Film, he explained further:

As we’re nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going, I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going. But we’ll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap.

Additionally, Marvel will have a panel focused on their upcoming animated slate — including the relaunch of the ’90s X-Men cartoon, and What If...? Season 2 — on Friday at 11:45AM Pacific. You can also find a full list of Marvel’s comic-book panels here.

Unfortunately, there won’t be a panel live stream this year. That being said, news on anything Marvel tends to spread like wildfire whenever it hits, so if you’re following ScreenCrush here or on social media you won’t miss anything.

The Best Movies of 2022 So Far Of all the titles released so far this year, here are the ones you have to see.