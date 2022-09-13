Although Stranger Things and Deadpool coming together sounds like some weird post-modern fever dream, it’s more possible than you might think. The Stranger Things Cinematic Universe is on its way, and although that doesn’t mean it’s Marvel-adjacent, the connections could surprise you. Variety recently spoke with director Shawn Levy on the Emmys’ red carpet and learned some surprising news.

“Yes, we are building out the STCU, and now that I’m spending time with Kevin Feige, I’m learning a lot about how to manage a universe,” Levy said. “So I’m taking those skills and applying them to the STCU.” Levy is not only a producer of Stranger Things, he’s in line to direct Deadpool 3.

Just to be clear here, we're definitely talking about that Kevin Feige. The mastermind behind a lot of the success that the MCU has had. In a media climate that seems to be full of cinematic universes these days, if you want to learn to do it right, there's one guy to go to.

Levy then gave an interesting answer about both properties. Since he has worked on both franchises, the journalist from Variety asked if we could expect to see any crossover between the two universes. Shawn Levy’s reply has us dumbfounded. He said:

Funnily enough, Ryan [Reynolds] and I were trying to figure out how in the world could we do a Deadpool-Stranger Things crossover. We haven’t cracked it yet, but it’s on the table.

As of now, it's mostly unclear what the STCU will consist of, but we do know that the Duffer Brothers have a few new projects up their sleeve. There's a spin-off in the works, as well as a whole theatrical production created for the stage. The CEO of Netflix, Ted Sarandos, also gave a short statement on the next steps for the Stranger Things universe, saying:

Matt and Ross are an exceptionally unique talent with a vision so crisp and clear, they are all about the details — it’s no accident that Stranger Things has pierced the zeitgeist to become the epic pop culture phenomenon it is today.

