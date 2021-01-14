Where can you get COVID-19 vaccine in NJ? Full list of sites

The number of people who are eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine in New Jersey has greatly increased with the addition of at least 1.4 million people over the age of 65.

Gov. Phil Murphy made the announcement at his coronavirus briefing after the CDC updated its vaccination guidelines to include everyone over 65 as well as any adult age 16-64 with underlying conditions. The governor said the state was looking to increase eligibility because of the high registration with the state's website.

"More than 1.2 million people have already preregistered, which is a really encouraging sign, not just because of the number itself. But one of the big concerns we had, you'll recall a couple of months ago, was sort of the notion of anti-vaccine sentiment," Murphy said at the briefing. "This number is proving that it may be a lot better than we had anticipated."

The state's mega site vaccination centers are:

Atlantic County: Atlantic City Convention Center

Bergen County: Racetrack at Meadowlands, East Rutherford

Burlington County: Moorestown Mall

Gloucester County: Rowan College of South Jersey, Sewell (opened 1/8/21)

Middlesex County: New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center, Edison

Morris County: Rockaway Townsquare (opened 1/11/21)

A full list of all vaccine locations as of Jan.14 is below.

