This Top Artist’s Music Contains More Sexual References Than Any Other

Which top artist sings the most about sex?

The research team at Delamere Health conducted a study to find out which musical artists have the most sexual references in their lyrics.

Perhaps no surprise to fans, Nicki Minaj claims the top title with the most sexual lyrics as of 2021. In total, her most recent lyrics featured 43 direct inferences to sex. The rap queen's 2018 collaboration with Lil Wayne, "Rich Sex," sent fans and critics alike into a frenzy with its controversially sex-charged lyrics. (One raunchy line? "I like money more than d---, n---a, that's a fact / You think p---y's everything? Well, let's have a chat")

Although Rihanna hasn't released any new music recently, she comes in at number two, following shortly behind with 39 sex-related lyrics. After all, who could forget her hit single "S&M"? ("'Cause I may be bad but I'm perfectly good at it / Sex in the air, I don't care, I love the smell of it / Sticks and stones may break my bones but chains and whips excite me")

Coming in at number three is Megan Thee Stallion, with 34 NSFW references. Other artists on the list include KISS, Kid Rock, Ice Cube and Lady Gaga, who comes in at number 10.

See the full top 10 list of artists who sing the most about sex, below:

Nicki Minaj - Total Words 43

Rihanna - 39

Megan Thee Stallion - 34

Kiss - 29

Usher - 29

Kid Rock - 26

Ice Cube - 26

Cardi B - 25

DaBaby - 22

Lady Gaga - 20

When it comes to genres, the study also found that R&B references sex and love the most, with 115 words about sex and 729 about love. Pop comes in at a close second, with 130 words about sex and 589 about love. Hip-Hop comes in third, with a total of 660 references.

The team's methodology consisted of taking songs from 200 artists in 10 main genres and examining their lyrics to uncover which tracks included sexual innuendos and other sexual content. (It's unclear how, exactly, they counted the references, as some choruses and verses repeat lyrics and select song titles also have the word "sex" in it.)