Who Is the New Black Panther in ‘Wakanda Forever’?

Marvel made a bold decision when they decided not to recast Chadwick Boseman’s role as T’Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In doing so, they deviated from decades of comics (where T’Challa is still alive) and committed themselves to finding a new protagonist for arguably their biggest solo franchise after just one movie.

The first trailer for Wakanda Forever makes it very clear that there is a new Black Panther in the movie. But it doesn’t reveal who will inherit that mantle. Everyone seems to think it will be Shuri, who did become the Black Panther in Marvel Comics for a while. But she’s definitely not the only candidate — and in fact there are some big reasons why it can’t be her. So who else could it be? M’Baku? Ramonda? Or what about Erik Killmonger?

Trying to figure out the answer to this mystery is the subject of our latest Black Panther video, where we run down all the potential Panthers, and explore the reasons why they may or may not inherit the role. Watch it below:

If you liked that video all about who is going to be the new Black Panther in Wakanda Forever, check out more of our videos below, including our breakdown of the first trailer to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, our look at Valhalla and the characters from Marvel history who may be residing there, and our predictions about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to open in theaters on November 11.

The Coolest Eternals Easter Eggs