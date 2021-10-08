Will Selena Gomez Be Joining Steve Martin and Martin Short During NJ Stop On Tour?

It's official! Steve Martin and Martin Short are going on tour and they will be stopping right here in Jersey. Mark your calendars for March 2022. The duo will be bringing their comedy act to Atlantic City.

If you are just now seeing the pair together because of their hit HULU show . “Only Murders in the Building”, you're late to the party. The actors have been doing stand up together since 2016. According to NJ.com, that led to their own national tour, Emmy nominations, a Netflix special and now their own television show.

If you want to see the two of them live in action, get your tickets now. They went on sale today for the March 26th show at the Borgata Events Center. The show is going to be epic. Given how successful their Hulu show was, you can expect tickets to go fast.

After watching Only Murders in the Building it is going to be hard to see Martin and Short together without their leading lady, Selena Gomez. The three of them made such an awesome team and that is why it was the most-watched original comedy on premiere day in Hulu's history, according to NJ.com.

Fans on social media have been pleading for Gomez to make an appearance on the guys' tour to complete their Only Murders in the Building fantasy. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Ms. Mabel will be on the stage with the two comedians. Given the fact that she doesn't do stand up, I wouldn't expect to her to.

But wouldn't it be cool if she popped up just once?