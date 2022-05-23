Enter to Win Tickets to See Chelsea Handler at The Met Philadelphia

You could win a pair of FREE tickets to see Chelsea Handler at The Met Philadelphia.

She's bringing the Vaccinated & Horny Tour to the City of Brother Love on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Tickets are on sale right now at Ticketmaster.com, but you can win a FREE pair of tickets right now.

This contest will work ONLY on the PST app. Don't have it? Download it now.

Enter to Win Chelsea Handler Tickets

Get our free mobile app

These are the Hottest Concerts in Philadelphia for Summer 2022 The summer of 2022 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo & more). Here's a COMPLETE list of all of the show & how you can get tickets to Philadelphia's hottest concerts of 2022.