Win Tickets to See Kids Bop at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ

KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour hits the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ on Friday, July 7, 2023. And you can win tickets (for free) right now from Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!

The four new KIDZ BOP kids — Jackson, Kiya, Shila, Tyler — will perform today's biggest hits live on stage from their latest album 'KIDZ BOP 2023'. Hits include: "Anti-Hero," "About That Time," "Sunroof," "Late Night Talking," and more.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 27) at 10 am at Ticketmaster.com.

But you can win a four-pack of tickets before you can buy them below with 94.5 PST:

94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply, the contest runs through 11:59 pm on January 31, 2023.