Tay Tay in May – 94.5 PST Has Three Chances to Win Tickets to See Taylor Swift in Philly

Taylor Swift is coming home to Pennsylvania for Mother's Day weekend, and 94.5 PST wants to send you to The Eras Tour LIVE!

It's the HOTTEST ticket in town, and of course, you know how tough it was to get tickets. But we've GOT you.

In fact, we've got three chances for you to win tickets to see Taylor Swift and The Eras Tour when it hits Lincoln Financial Field this May.

Here's How You Can Win Tickets to See Taylor Swift in Philadelphia with 94.5 PST

Got it? It's super easy!

Listen to Win All Week

Every weekday (starting Monday, May 1) we'll play a Talyor Swift Twisted Track. When you hear it, just tell us what three songs you heard on the 94.5 PST App. (Download the app here so you're ready). We'll play the songs throughout the day. So keep listening!

There's a new track EVERY day, and we'll pick one randomly to win on Friday (May 5).

Come See Us to Win (Saturday, May 6)

Gianna from Chris & the Crew will be at Ciocca Ford Lincoln of Lawrenceville on Saturday, May 6 from 11 am until 1 pm with your chance to win tickets.

Starting at 11:30, we'll be picking finalists to win a pair of tickets around 1 pm.

The winner must be present. So come hang out with Gianna and 94.5 PST or a fun day!

Last Chance to Win (May 8-12)

Listen every weekday (starting Monday, May 8) for another round of our Taylor Swift Twisted Track. When you hear it, just tell what three songs you heard on the 94.5 PST app. (Download the app here so you're ready). We'll play the songs throughout the day. So keep listening!

We'll play a new Twisted Taylor Swift Ticket Track EVERY weekday. The more you enter, the better your chances are to win.

We'll randomly pick a winner to go see Taylor Swift the VERY NEXT DAY on May 13 at Lincoln Financial Field.

It's all thanks to our sponsor, Ciocca Ford Lincoln of Lawrenceville online and on Brunswick Pike.

More Chances to Win Taylor Swift Tickets in May

By the way, if you're not one of our lucky winners, don't worry! Later in May, we're cooking up your chance to see Taylor Swift and The Eras Tour in California!