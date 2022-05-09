Win Tickets to ‘Ride the Cyclone: The Musical’ at the McCarter Theatre

You could win a pair of tickets to "Ride the Cyclone" at McCarter Theatre Center.

Enter to win below:

Keep scrolling.

It's a part comedy, part tragedy, and wholly unexpected, this wildly imaginative story delivers surprises at every turn.

Six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir take one last ride on a rollercoaster that changes the course of each of their lives forever.

The show is running through May 29, 2022.

The McCarter Theatre Center requires proof of vaccination (with photo ID) and masks are now required for all performances. Please review our COVID-19 policy to learn more.

94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply. There will be 5 winners total (2 tickets). The contest runs through 11:59 pm on Monday, May 16, 2022.

