The most-watched movie on Netflix last week was You People. Subscribers collectively watched over 65 million hours of the romantic comedy, which stars Jonah Hill and Lauren London as a couple who fall in love but then struggle to stay together because of the disapproval of their parents (played by Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, David Duchovny, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus). The film builds to a wedding scene where Hill and London kiss — or at least it looks like they do.

One member of the film’s cast, comedian Andrew Schulz, claims he was present at the shooting of the wedding scene and watched in confusion as the two stars stopped short of actually kissing.

“I don’t even know if I should share this s—,” Schulz revealed on the Brilliant Idiots podcast, “but the final scene, they don’t even kiss. It’s CGI.”

Schulz — who plays Cousin Avi in You People — added...

I’m there, I’m watching the wedding, and I see them go in for the kiss, and their faces stop like this far. And I’m like, ‘I wonder how they’re going to play that in the movie? Oh, they’re probably just gonna cut right there.’ But in the movie, you can see their faces come close, and then you can see their faces morph a little bit into a fake kiss.

You can hear the entire discussion below:

If you watch the scene in question on Netflix, you will see that the kiss is captured in very slow motion with an awful lot of confetti falling in the foreground of the shot, which does sort of obscure what’s happening. Then there’s a quick cutaway to the wedding guests watching the kiss; one jokes about how Hill goes “heavy on the tongue.” But the viewer never sees anything like that. There’s a cut to a wide shot of the crowd, and then the closing credits roll over a montage of the wedding party dancing. I can’t really see any “faces morph” the way Schulz describes.

