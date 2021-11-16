‘Don’t Look Up’ Trailer Reveals Star-Studded Cast

It's the end of the world as we know it, and Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio are doing their best to fix it. Adam McKay’s Netflix disaster comedy Don't Look Up follows an astronomy grad student named Kate (Lawrence) and her professor Dr. Mindy (DiCaprio) as they attempt to warn everyone of impending doom — a “planet killer” comet that’s hurtling towards Earth. The only problem? They can't get anyone to take them seriously.

Watch the trailer below, which gives us a look at Don’t Look Up's star-studded cast:

Right off the bat, the tone of Don't Look Up has more in common with sharp satire Dr. Strangelove than it does with a more serious apocalypse film like Deep Impact. Kate and Dr. Mindy have a much harder time informing the public on their imminent demise than they expected. When the President (Meryl Streep) and Chief of Staff (Jonah Hill) scoff at their predictions, they turn to social media and live news to get the word out. Oh yeah, and they only have six months.

In light of the ongoing pandemic, it's very clear that Don't Look Up is here to deliver some cathartic laughs at the state of the world. The rest of the A-list cast is rounded out by Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, and Mark Rylance. Even Ariana Grande makes an appearance, responding to the astronomers’ announcement with the revelation that she has a shooting star tattooed on her back.

Don't Look Up crash lands on Netflix on Christmas Eve, December 24.

