JACKPOT! $1M Winning Powerball Lottery Ticket Sold in Merchantville, NJ
The Monday night Powerball drawing has turned one player in Merchantville, New Jersey into a millionaire!
The news comes just as someone in California reportedly hit the whole Powerball jackpot, worth a record-setting $2.4 billion. If the winner takes the cash option rather than the annuity, they'll bank just over $996 million.
I'd literally pass out, lol.
The Monday night Powerball numbers weren't drawn on time, instead delayed until Tuesday morning due to a data processing issue, CBS News reports. All 48 states participating in Powerball are required to submit their sales and play data prior to the drawing, according to Multi-State Lottery Association.
The $1,000,000 winning ticket sold in Camden County matched five of the five white balls drawn Monday, November 7th, according to New Jersey Lottery. The numbers ultimately drawn were: 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X.
The winning ticket was sold at the following location:
News Nook, located at 17 S. Centre St. in Merchantville
After that $2.4B win in California, the Powerball jackpot sits at $20,000,000 for tonight's drawing.