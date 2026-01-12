A lottery ticket sold at a busy retailer in Ocean County, NJ is getting some attention. In fact, you recently bought a Powerball ticket in Ocean County, you may want to check those numbers. That's because lottery officials announced on Monday that a ticket sold in Ocean County won a $500,000 prize.

$500,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Manchester, NJ

A player in Ocean County won $500,000 in Saturday night's Powerball Double Play drawing, according to a release from the New Jersey Lottery. They say the ticket was sold at the QuickCheck Store #102. That is the retailer located at 3001 Ridgeway Road in Manchester, NJ.

It does not appear as if the winner of the ticket has publicly come forward yet so we don't officially know their identity.

How Was the Jackpot Won?

The Double Play Drawing is a separate (optional) drawing for Powerball players who choose to add the Double Play feature to their tickets. In this case, the player matched all five white balls. They missed the Double Play Ball, however. Because of the Double Play Drawing, however, this is a prize worthy of a half million dollars.

Saturday's Double Play numbers were: 10, 19, 39, 47 and 67. The Double Play ball was 18. No player matched all six numbers, meaning the $10 million grand prize remains available.

Even More New Jersey Lottery Winners Reported in January 2026

While nobody hit the big jackpot for the main Powerball drawing Saturday night, another Jersey player still walked away with a very solid win, according to lottery officials.

A ticket sold in Passaic County matched four white balls and the Power Ball, earning a $50,000 prize, according to the New Jersey Lottery. They say that ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven store on Central Avenue in Passaic.

The main Powerball winning numbers were 05, 19, 21, 28, and 64. The Power Ball was 14, and the Power Play multiplier was 3x. The jackpot, however, keeps growing as there was no reported top prize winner. It's not worth an estimated $137 million for Monday night's drawing.