Major changes are ahead for one of your favorite New Jersey Lottery games, according to NJ Lottery officials, and they're going to up your chances of winning.

Mega Millions is getting a makeover.

Mega Millions game being revamped

The press release says "New Mega Millions arrives in April with 2x - 10x bigger prizes, better odds, a $50 million starting jackpot, and more.

Whoa, sounds good, doesn't it?

Joshua Johnston, Lead Director of the Mega Millions Consortium said in a statement. "Beyond big jackpots, players tolus they want bigger non-jackpot prizes and that's exactly what this new game delivers."

The prizes will be higher

With the revamped Mega Millions, players will now win anywhere from $10 - $50.

In the current game, the prize is only $2.

If you won $500 in the current game, that will be going up in the new game anywhere from $1,000 - $5,000.

Other perks of this new Mega Millions game include bigger starting jackpots, better odds of winning because they're taking one gold Mega Ball out of the game, jackpots will grow faster (which means bigger jackpots more often), and the minimum prize is higher ($10).

Mega Millions ticket price will be higher

The price of Mega Millions tickets will be higher too, though.

Right now, Mega Millions tickets are $2. With the new version of the game, tickets will be $5.

This is only the second time in Mega Millions history (the first ticket was sold over 20 years ago) that there's been a ticket price increase. It's the first change since the beginning of this current game back in 2017.

Last day of current Mega Millions game is April 4

The last day of Mega Millions as you know it now will be Friday, April 4. If someone doesn't win the jackpot, it will roll over into the new game.

The first drawing of the new version of Mega Millions is Tuesday, April 8 at 11pm.

Good luck.

For more information, click here.

