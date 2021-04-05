10 Commandments For Visiting South Jersey This Summer

I may have recently heard a story about "10 Commandments" which inspired this article....

With Easter Weekend now in our rearview mirror (except for maybe our Greek friends:)), more and more people will be making their way to our lands by the sea. (Hey! I didn't say "Down the Shore!")

Get our free mobile app

Thus here they are:

The 10 Commandments for Visiting South Jersey We happily welcome visitors to South Jersey, but it's important to realize that we have some guidelines that we'd like everyone to follow.

Finally, welcome to South Jersey. Enjoy your stay and we're glad to have you!

Be sure to listen to the Cat Country Morning Show with Joe and Jahna, weekdays from 5:30 - 10am on Cat Country 107.3, on the Cat Country 107.3 APP and catcountry1073.com.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State