How to Stay in the Adorable ‘Cupcake House’ in Ocean Grove, NJ

Get ready for a seriously awesome beach escape at the oh-so-charming "Cupcake House" in beautiful Ocean Grove, NJ! This place is like a sugary dream come true. Picture yourself just a hop, skip, and jump away from the sandy shores of a private beach. How cool is that?

This cozy guest house is conveniently located near Main Street, where all the action is. You are close to shopping, food, and a short walk to Asbury Park action.

Now, let's talk business. The "Cupcake House" comes reasonably priced, averaging $231 per night. Considering the fantastic location and all the perks that come with it, it is a great deal. Remember that they require a minimum 7-day stay during this time of year.

On VRBO, one visitor mentioned the convenience of having the beach and Main Street shops within arm's reach. They said the owners were very friendly, making the whole experience even more enjoyable.

Another reviewer wrote about the sheer convenience and romantic charm of the "Cupcake House." From the proximity to the beach, shops, and restaurants to the adorable little church, they said that the place is a 'haven of convenience and romance.'

One reviewer did mention a couple of minor downsides. Saying that the furniture was cheap and the space was a tad smaller than anticipated. They weren't entirely thrilled with the daybed and convertible couch and that the refrigerator turned out to be on the compact side.

When it comes to amenities, it's a one-bedroom that sleeps four and comes with two Ocean Grove Beach access badges, giving you free access to the town's private beach.

Check out all the details here. VRBO

