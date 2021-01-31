11 Years Ago: Taylor Swift Sets a Record With Grammys Album of the Year Win

Eleven years ago today (Jan. 31, 2010), Taylor Swift made musical history: It was on that date the then-20-year-old became the youngest country artist, and, at the time, the youngest act of any genre, to ever win Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards.

Swift received the honor for her sophomore album, Fearless, which was released in 2008. The record, which to date has sold more than 8 million copies worldwide, was co-produced by Swift along with Scott Borchetta and Nathan Chapman.

"I just hope you know how much this means to me," a bewildered Swift said from stage during her acceptance speech. "Our families are freaking out in their living rooms. My dad and my little brother are losing their mind in their living room right now.

"... When we're 80 years old, and we're telling the same stories over and over to our grandkids, and they're so annoyed with us, this is the story we're going to be telling over and over again, in 2010, that we got to win Album of the Year at the Grammys."

Press play on the video above to watch Swift's entire acceptance speech.

Swift wrote or co-wrote all 13 songs on Fearless with fellow artists such as Colbie Caillat, John Rich, Hillary Lindsey and Liz Rose. Songs on the album include "Love Story," which sold more than 8 million copies, "You Belong With Me," which sold over 7 million copies, and the album's title track. Fearless debuted at No. 1 on the charts and became the best-selling album of the year in 2009, making Swift the youngest artist ever to have a year's best-selling album.

Fearless was nominated for a total of eight awards at the 2010 Grammy Awards. In addition to Album of the Year, Swift took home Best Country Album, Best Country Song and Best Female Vocal Performance, the latter two for "White Horse." Swift remained the youngest artist to win Album of the Year until 2020, when 18-year-old Billie Eilish taking home the honor.

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson, and revised by Annie Zaleski.

