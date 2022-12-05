It&#8217;s The 12 Days of Chris-mas with Chris &#038; The Crew on 94.5 PST

It’s The 12 Days of Chris-mas with Chris & The Crew on 94.5 PST

94.5 PST's Chris & the Crew are celebrating the 12 Days of Chris-mas with you.

For 12 days we're hooking you up with shopping sprees to the hottest retailers in Marketfair... including: Anthropologie, Banana Republic & more.

The 12 Days of Chris-mas continues Monday morning at 9:30 am!

To enter, just give us your phone number below. Chris & the Crew may call you! But to win, all you need to do is answer the phone by singing the "12 Days of Christmas."

If you do, we'll reach under the tree to find that day's special present from a Marketfair retailer.

Thanks to our sponsor: Marketfair, explore the stores at Marketfairshoppes.com.

Get ready because the winning happens weekday mornings only on Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!

Click here for contest rules. Good luck from Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST.

