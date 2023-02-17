Do you have a vanity license plate? New Jersey drivers seem to love their vanity plates.

These personalized plates are a combination of letters and numbers chosen by you. Think of it as your chance to impress the person driving behind you with your creativity.

How Much Are Personalized NJ License Plates?

People pay an extra $50 fee for a personalized tag to show us how clever they are. Some of the vanity plates are pretty cute, and, occasionally, funny. However, many of them don't make the cut with the state censors.

Why Does New Jersey Reject Some Personalized Plates?

What some people think is funny, others find offensive.

For example, among the 1,300 license plate requests that were rejected last year were SUCKIT, LOUDAF, and FELON. Here's a complete list of New Jersey's 2022 rejected tag requests.

Why Are Some Non-Offensive Vanity Plates Ideas Rejected?

If NJ won't let you have your vanity plate request and it's not offensive, your tag idea has probably already been taken. Did you really think you were the first one to think of GO BIRDS?

Here Are 12 Hilarious Vanity Plates New Jersey Won't Let You Have

Here are 12 personalized license plate requests rejected by the folks at the NJ MVC, that we think are pretty funny. Enjoy them here, because you won't see them on the back -- or front -- of anyone's vehicle.

1- BATMOBL

2- BIATCH

3- BADA55

4- TOPL355

5- EWW A BUG

6- UPURS

7- EVIL

8- NOMOGAS

9- WAS HIS

10- VAN DIESEL

11- SHAGGUAR

12- ?

