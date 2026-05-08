Mother Nature must not be in a good mood. She's forced the postponement of one of the most anticipated annual events in Hamilton Township.

Azalea Festival in Hamilton Township has been postponed

The weather forecast isn't looking great for Saturday (May 9), so Hamilton Township officials have made the difficult decision to postpone its Azalea Festival at Sayen Gardens. But, don't worry, you won't have to wait long for the rain date. Keep reading.

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The announcement was made on Hamilton Township's social media. See below.

The Facebook post read, "Due to the forecasted weather conditions, the Azalea Festival will be pushed back to the rain date of Sunday, May 10th. We hope you can all still join us for the planned festivities!"

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There are over 250,000 flowering plants, trees, and bushes at Sayen Gardens

All are welcome on Mother's Day (Sunday, May 10) from 10 AM - 4 PM to experience the spring beauty of Sayen Gardens. Bring your mother for a relaxing and fun-filled day. She'll love it. Make sure your phone is charged to take loads of pictures. There are over 250,000 flowering azaleas, rhododendrons, dogwood trees, and bulbs. It's truly an breathtaking sight. Wander through the gardens on the beautifully landscaped paths where you'll walk over bridges, see lakes, fountains, gazebos, and more gorgeous scenery.

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There will be vendors, food trucks, and live entertainment at the Azalea Festival

You'll also be able to tour the Sayen House, and grab a late breakfast, lunch or snack from the many food trucks. There will also be crafters, vendors, and live music throughout the day.

Don't miss this great day. Hamilton Township's annual Azalea Festival is now on its rain date, Sunday, May 10 from 10 AM - 4 PM at Sayen Botanical Gardens, located at 155 Hughes Drive in Hamilton Township, NJ 08690.