MTV is bringing back 16 and Pregnant, the series that launched the Teen Mom franchise, as a "newly reimagined docuseries."

The new season kicks off Thursday, October 6 at 9 p.m. ET and will run for six episodes, focusing on brand new young mothers-to-be and their families.

According to MTV's description, the reimagined series will explore each teen's story from multiple perspectives, including video confessionals from family members, to give viewers a more in-depth look at their lives.

Watch the trailer below:

The revival comes just weeks after the premiere of 16 and Recovering, the latest spinoff spawned by the franchise. 16 and Recovering focuses on a group of students recovering from drug addictions at Northshore Recovery High School in Beverly, Massachusetts, and its premiere coincided with the start of National Recovery Month on September 1.

“More than a decade after ’16 and Pregnant’ played a significant role in bringing the teen pregnancy rate down to record lows, we are sharing the stories of a new generation of young parents and underscoring the impact of an unplanned pregnancy on families—beyond the moms and dads-to-be—by showing authentic and intimate moments with siblings and grandparents-to-be addressing the life change,” said ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group president and chief creative content officer Nina L. Diaz, referring to this 2014 study.

16 and Pregnant, created by Lauren Dolgen, first aired in June 2009. The popularity of its original run launched four spinoffs: Teen Mom (also known as Teen Mom: OG), Teen Mom 2, Teen Mom 3, and Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.