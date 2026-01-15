A new cookie shop is coming soon to Nassau Park Pavilion, and fun fact, it has a famous co-owner. Keep reading to find out who it is. This will be the first of its kind in Mercer County. If you've ever had one of these cookies, you know it just may give the other cookie shops in the area a run for their money.

Bang Cookies is coming soon to Nassau Park Pavilion in Princeton, NJ

The coming soon sign is up in the window, announcing that Bang Cookies is moving into the popular shopping center on Route 1 South in the Princeton area (West Windsor Township). It will be located next to Poke Bowls, near At Home.

Bang Cookies are all natural and have a rotating weekly menu

Have you ever heard of Bang Cookies before? The cookies are huge and all natural, so you won't feel as guilty treating yourself, but, they're still "sinfully delicious." The website says they use "clean, organic, and natural ingredients you can pronounce." There is a weekly menu, and the cookies are baked fresh daily. You can ship them across the country, too.

Mike Sorrentino from MTV's Jersey Shore is a co-owner of Bang Cookies

If you live in New Jersey or are a fan of reality TV, you may have heard of one of the co-owners of the tasty business. It's Mike Sorrentino, otherwise known as The Situation from MTV's Jersey Shore. The company did a holiday promotion with him. Check it out below.

"I'm proud to be joining the Bang Cookies team. Their focus on clean, delicious products and meaningful community impact, especially in supporting education and the next generation of leaders, really aligns with my values. My kids are just as excited for a business venture they can eat and enjoy," Sorrentino said.

There are only seven Bang Cookies locations so far in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York. The company is growing quickly, and keep this in mind, Bang Cookies is known for hosting school fundraisers.

No word yet on an opening date in Nassau Park Pavilion on Route 1 South in West Windsor.

