It's iconic that New Jerseyans had reality stars practically in our backyard with the MTV show Jersey Shore.

The show was awesome because it let the whole country take a look inside the nightlife of the Jersey Shore, but it also introduced the world to a cast that would become household names.

For those of us who grew up in New Jersey, seeing familiar boardwalks and beaches on TV made it feel like reality TV was happening in our own neighborhood.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Arrested In Seaside Heights - July 30, 2010 Getty Images loading...

Jersey Shore first aired in 2009 and it was just camera crews following the lives of eight housemates as they spent their summer in Seaside Heights, NJ.

Every single housemate really did the best job at adding something to the cast in their own special way.

Their constant party nights, infamous catchphrases like “GTL” (gym, tan, and laundry), and hilarious antics made the show an instant hit.

It wasn’t long before the cast members became some of the most famous reality stars of all time.

They were no longer just kids from New York, New Jersey, or Rhode Island they became global celebrities with millions of followers, endorsement deals, and even spin-off shows.

To this day, Jersey Shore continues to have an impact on pop culture, and the original cast remains iconic figures in the reality TV world.

Although we can assume that they are all really well off at this point in time, who is the richest of the original Jersey Shore bunch?

Celebrity Net Worth has broken down the projected net worth of each roommate and this is who makes the most.

The Cast of Jersey Shore Visits the Empire State Building Getty Images for Empire State Re loading...

Going in order from the least wealthy to the most;

8. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino - $300,000

7. Deena Buckner - $2 million 6

6. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro - $3 million

5. Angelina Pivarnick - $4 million

4. Jenni “JWoww” Farley - $4 million

3. Nicole "Snooki" Lavalle - $4 million

2. Vinny Guadagnino - $5 million

1. Pauly “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio - $20 million

Pauly D is officially the richest roommate from the show! They had some really good times at the clubs and bars down the shore, but which bars are still open from the show?

Here are the landmarks you can still visit!

