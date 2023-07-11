2 Cape May Restaurants Among Top 100 Places for Outdoor Dining in USA

Is there anything better on a nice summer evening to enjoy a wonderful dinner outside in a beautiful setting?

Of course, up and down the Jersey Shore, you'll find some fantastic places to eat outside.

Two of those places in South Jersey are being celebrated as two of the Top 100 Most Popular Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in America.

OpenTable editors came up with the Top 100 list - and both local selections happen to be in Cape May.

Congratulations to Sapore Italiano and to Tisha's.

According to Open Table, the list "highlights spots offering delicious food, beautiful views, and above all, incredible outdoor dining experiences. The list spans restaurants coast-to-coast and is determined by verified diner reviews."

Sapore Italiano is located at 416 S. Broadway in West Cape May. The restaurant is currently open seven days a week and it's BYOB. According to their website, Sapore "offers a highly seasonal and continuously evolving tasting menu experience."

Tisha's is located on the Washington Street Mall at 322 Washington Street in Cape May. This BYOB is also open seven days a week. Their website says, "Our New American cuisine is sure to please even the most sophisticated palates. Offering both indoor and al fresco dining for lunch and dinner." Tisha's has been in Cape May for 30 years. Their delicious menu can be found here.

Congratulations to both Tisha's and Sapore Italiano for making the Top 100 list. They are pretty special places to be mentioned in the Top 100 in the country!

SOURCE: OpenTable

