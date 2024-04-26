Guy Fieri Appearing at Low Dive in Asbury Park, NJ May 3rd
Hey Guy Fieri fans, get ready, he's coming back to Jersey....very soon.
The Food Network star will be in Asbury Park on Friday (May 3rd) for a special appearance.
It's not a food thing this time. This isn't a taping for any of his TV shows.
Fieri is stopping by Low Dive Restaurant and Bar on Ocean Avenue to promote his own Santo Tequila.
Rocker, Sammy Hagar, is co-founder of the tequila brand with Guy Fieri.
Low Dive's Instagram says the tequila is, "additive-free and crafted from 100% Blue Weber agave
You'll have the chance to buy an autographed bottles and enjoy some Santo Tequila cocktails too, while supplies last. You must be 21 or older.
Heads up, it's first come, first served. I'd get there a little early if I were you. Guy Fieri has a huge following and always draws a crowd.
He'll only be there for an hour, from 5pm - 6pm, so don't miss out.
I love when Guy comes to New Jersey. I get so excited when I see him chowing down on some awesome food from a nearby restaurant for his mega-popular TV show on The Food Network, Diner, Drive-Ins and Dives.
Fieri has visited Dolce & Clemente Italian Market in Mercer County, New Jersey twice.
The first visit was back in 2017. Fieri loved the market's popular prosciutto bread.
Fieri said, "The depth of flavor in this is massive." During his 2nd visit (which aired in February 2023), The Pink Panther (chicken parm with vodka sauce) sandwich got his attention. For more on his love for Dolce & Clemente, click here.
Guy Fieri will be at Low Dive in Asbury Park, NJ from 5-6pm on Friday, May 3rd.
Low Dive is located at 1000 Ocean Ave. North.
SEE INSIDE: Guy Fieri Just Spent $7.3 Million For This Massive Florida Palace
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
New Jersey Demands Guy Fieri Bring Diner, Drive-Ins and Dives to These Popular Spots
Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan