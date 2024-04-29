Meatheadz Xpress is now open in Quaker Bridge Mall. Yayyy.

Yup, it's THAT Meatheadz from up the road in the Lawrence Shopping Center, serving the best cheesesteaks around.

Meatheadz Xpress Now Open in Quaker Bridge Mall

The grand opening is today (Monday, April 29th). It is a great addition to the destination shopping mall on Route 1 North in Lawrence Township.

Don't worry, the Lawrence Shopping Center Meatheadz location didn't close. The new Quaker Bridge Mall location is now the second location of Meatheadz. They've expanded.

Stop by and grab your favorite Meatheadz Cheesesteak.

Meatheadz Xpress is in the food court of the mall on the upper level

It's where 30 Burgers used to be if you're keeping track.

Just like it's Lawrence Shopping Center home base, you'll get the same fresh, made-to-order quality.

Owners, Joe and Jeff Weintraub, along with their family, are excited about the expansion, but promise it won't ever affect the quality you expect from Meatheadz saying, "Our promise to you is that no matter where Meatheadz lands and how much we grow, we will never change our process or mission. We're committed to always serving up a true, iconic Meatheadz Cheesesteak."

Your Meatheadz favorites are on the new menu at Meatheadz Xpress

Many of your Meatheadz favorites are on the Quaker Bridge Mall menu. I had to ask if my favorite Loaded Fries will be there and I'm so happy they are.

Check them out. I'm drooling...

I'll be stopping by to get some very soon. If you've never had the Loaded Fries, you're missing out....cheesesteak-topped fries. They're absolutely amazing.

There will be Meatheadz Xpress exclusive menu items

Be on the lookout for Meatheadz Xpress exclusive menu items coming soon as well. I can't wait to see what Joe and Jeff have come up with.

Congratulations Weintraub family. Best of luck. You know I'm a huge fan.

