2 New Jersey Towns Are Among The Wealthiest In The Country

New Jersey is home to some very wealthy areas. I’d say in The Garden State, we have a very even spread of lifestyles and I wouldn’t even necessarily say that it varies from town to town.

Veranda has made a list of the top 20 most wealthy towns in the entire country and two New Jersey towns have been featured on the list. According to Census, the annual household income in America is $74,580 in 2022 which is down from 2021. No matter where you go, you will always see loads of different levels of wealth from the richest to the poorest.

What Are America's Wealthiest Towns?

Based on this list of America’s most wealthy towns, the town that took the number 1 spot on the list is Atherton, California.

“The median home value in this San Matteo County, California, town is a staggering $7,795,239, according to Zillow.” writes Veranda. You’ll find tons and tons of wealthy celebrities living in this exact area.

Like I said, 2 New Jersey towns have made their way onto this list. Short Hills, New Jersey is one of them and it has come in on number 6 on this list. The average household income in Short Hills, New Jersey is $388,760 and the median home value is around $1,750,000 according to Zillow. This Essex County town is located in North Jersey, extremely close to New York City.

Another New Jersey town that has made it onto this list is Rumson, New Jersey. The average household income in this NJ town is $337,696 making it the 12th wealthiest town in the country. This Monmouth County town is also the hometown of Bruce Springsteen.