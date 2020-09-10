Go Inside the Jersey Shore’s Most Expensive Home for Sale

Welcome to ''Villa Paradiso.'' It's hard to believe this place is real.

According to Zillow and Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors, this majestic mansion is the most expensive home for sale at the Jersey Shore with an asking price of $18 million. Can you even imagine what the property taxes are like? Whew.

18 Clay Street in Rumson sits right on the Navesink River and is a massive 16,000 square-feet. Regal gates lead you to a Mediterranean villa on three incredibly detailed levels.

There's a nice mix of old and new styles. According to the listing, materials like Jerusalem goldstone, Italian granite, Ludowici clay tiles, and copper gutters were used to capture the Amalfi coast's golden glow at sunset.

Six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, magnificent fireplaces, an over the top master suite, two gourmet kitchens, a movie theater, wine cellar, and a 20,000-gallon aquarium are just a taste of what you're about to see.