The 2021 Academy Awards winners will be soon announced as Hollywood's biggest night finally arrives!

While there's no host for this year's ceremony, airing Sunday, April 25, the awards will be presented by Zendaya, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Joaquin Phoenix and other stars. Winners who are unable to attend the ceremony in person will make their acceptance speeches virtually.

The competition is stiff for the title of Best Picture. From the moving family drama Minari to Warner Bros.' thrilling Judas and the Black Messiah, it won't be an easy decision.

Netflix's Mank received ten nominations, the most out of any film competing at the ceremony, while Nomadland has been the front runner this whole awards season, bagging the Golden Globe for Best Picture. Will it continue its winning streak? Or will there be an upset?

Place your bets, cross your fingers and keep checking this page for live updates on the winners of the night.

See all the 2021 Oscars winners, below.

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland (WIN)

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari (WIN)

Best Costume Design

Emma

Mank

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (WIN)

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul (WIN)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja & Dan Swimer)

The Father (Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller) (WIN)

Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)

One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers)

The White Tiger (Ramin Bahrani)

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas & Kenny Lucas)

Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)

Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell) (WIN)

Sound of Metal (Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder & Darius Marder)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You (WIN)

Opera

Yes-People

Best Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers (WIN)

White Eye

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah (WIN)

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher (WIN)

Time

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette (WIN)

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best International Feature Film

Denmark, Another Round (WIN)

Hong Kong, Better Days

Romania, Collective

Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Sound of Metal (WIN)

Soul

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank (WIN)

News of the World

Tenet

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal (WIN)

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank (WIN)

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet (WIN)

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul (WIN)

Wolfwalkers

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (WIN)

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Original Song

“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah (WIN)

“lo Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami

“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father (WIN)

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland (WIN)

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Director

Thomas Vinterburg, Another Round

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland (WIN)