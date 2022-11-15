2023 Grammy Nominations Revealed

It's that time of year again! The 65th GRAMMY Awards nominations will be announced today (Nov. 15).

The 2023 show is especially exciting thanks to the addition of six new categories, rounding out the total number at 91, the most awards given since 2010.

This year fans will see categories for Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical) and Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media categories, as well as Best Song for Social Change. Other new categories include Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Americana Performance and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.

The 2023 GRAMMYs will air live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. You can watch the awards show on CBS or stream it live on Paramount+.

See the full list of 2023 GRAMMY nominations below:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

RENAISSANCE, Beyoncé

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

Voyage, ABBA

30, Adele

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige

Music of the Spheres, Coldplay

In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Special, Lizzo

Harry's House, Harry Styles

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"As It Was," Harry Styles

"Easy On Me," Adele

"Don't Shut Me Down," ABBA

"BREAK MY SOUL," Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous," Mary J. Blige

"You and Me on the Rock," Brandi Carlile & Lucius

"Woman," Doja Cat

"About Damn Time," Lizzo

"Bad Habit," Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar

SONG OF THE YEAR

"ABCDEFU," Gayle

"About Damn Time," Lizzo

"All Too Well (10 Minute Version)," Taylor Swift

"As It Was," Harry Styles

"Bad Habit," Steve Lacy

"Break My Soul," Beyoncé

"Easy On Me," Adele

"GOD DID," DJ Khaled

"The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar

"Just Like That," Bonnie Raitt

BEST NEW ARTIST

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Samara Joy

Muni Long

Latto

Måneskin

Wet Leg

Molly Tuttle

Tobe Nwigwe

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

"Easy On Me," Adele

"Moscow Mule," Bad Bunny

"Woman," Doja Cat

"Bad Habit," Steve Lacy

"About Damn Time," Lizzo

"As It Was," Harry Styles

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

"Don't Shut Me Down," ABBA

"Bam Bam," Camila Cabello

"My Universe," Coldplay feat. BTS

"I Like You (A Happier Song)," Post Malone

"Unholy," Sam Smith & Kim Petras

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Thank You, Diana Ross

When Christmas Comes Around..., Kelly Clarkson

Higher, Michael Bublé

I Dream of Christmas (Extended), Norah Jones

Evergreen, Pentatonix

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

30, Adele

Voyage, ABBA

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Music Of the Spheres, Coldplay

Special, Lizzo

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING

"BREAK MY SOUL," Beyoncé

"Rosewood," Bonobo

"Don’t Forget My Love," Diplo & Miguel

"I’m Good (Blue)," David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

"Intimidated," Kaytranada & H.E.R.

"On My Knees," Rufus Du Sol

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC ALBUM

RENAISSANCE, Beyoncé

Fragments, Bonobo

Diplo, Diplo

The Last Goodbye, Odesza

Surrender, Rufus Du Sol

BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

Jacob’s Ladder, Brad Mehldau

Not Tight, Domi & JD Beck

Blooz, Grant Geissman

Between Dreaming and Joy, Jeff Coffin

Empire Central, Snarky Puppy

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

"So Happy It Hurts," Bryan Adams

"Old Man," Beck

"Wild Child," The Black Keys

"Broken Horses," Brandi Carlile

"Crawl!," Idles

"Holiday," Turnstile

"Patient Number 9," Ozzy Osbourne & Jeff Beck

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

"Woman," Doja Cat

"As It Was," Harry Styles

"Easy On Me," Adele

"Yet To Come," BTS

"The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar

"All Too Well: The Short Film," Taylor Swift

BEST MUSIC FILM

One Night Only, Adele

Our World, Justin Bieber

Live at the O2, Billie Eilish

MOTOMAMI (TikTok Live Performance), Rosalia

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

A Band A Brotherhood A Barn, Neil Young & Crazy Horse

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

"Call Me Little Sunshine," Ghost

"We’ll Be Back," Megadeth

"Kill or Be Killed," Muse

"Degradation Rules," Ozzy Osbourne feat. Tony Iommi

"Blackout," Turnstile

BEST ROCK SONG

"Broken Horses," Brandi Carlile

"Patient Number 9," Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck

"Black Summer," Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Blackout," Turnstile

"The War on Drugs," Harmonia's Dream

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Dropout Boogie, The Black Keys

The Boy Named If, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler, Idles

Mainstream Sellout, Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer on the Sofa, Spoon

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC PERFORMANCE

"There’d Better Be a Mirrorball," Arctic Monkeys

"Certainty," Big Thief

"King," Florence and the Machine

"Chaise Lounge," Wet Leg

"Spitting Off the Edge of the World," Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

WE, Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, Big Thief

Fossora, Björk

Wet Leg, Wet Leg

Cool It Down, Yeah Yeah Yeahs

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

"VIRGO'S GROOVE," Beyoncé

"Over," Lucky Daye

"Hurt Me So Good," Jazmine Sullivan

"Here With Me," Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak

"Hrs & Hrs," Muni Long

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

"PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA," Beyoncé

"Do 4 Love," Snoh Aalegra

"Keeps On Fallin," Babyface & Ella Mai

"'Round Midnight," Adam Blackstone & Jazmine Sullivan

"Good Morning Gorgeous," Mary J. Blige

BEST R&B SONG

"CUFF IT," Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous," Mary J. Blige

"Hrs & Hrs," Muni Long

"Hurt Me So Good," Jazmine Sullivan

"Please Don't Walk Away," P.J. Morton

BEST R&B ALBUM

Breezy, Chris Brown

Candydrip, Lucky Daye

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige

Black Radio III, Robert Glasper

Watch the Sun, P.J. Morton

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

"GOD DID," DJ Khaled

"Vegas," Doja Cat

"Pushin P," Gunna, Future, & Young Thug

"The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar

"F.N.F. (Let's Go)," Hitkidd & GloRilla

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

"Big Energy (Live)," Latto

"WAIT FOR U," Future, Drake, & Tems

"BEAUTIFUL," DJ Khaled

"First Class," Jack Harlow

"Die Hard," Kendrick Lamar, Blxst, & Amanda Reifer

BEST RAP SONG

"Churchill Downs," Jack Harlow & Drake

"GOD DID," DJ Khaled

"The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar

"Pushin P," Gunna, Future, & Young Thug

"WAIT FOR U," Drake, Future, & Tems

BEST RAP ALBUM

GOD DID, DJ Khaled

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Come Home The Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow

I NEVER LIKE YOU, Future

It's Almost Dry, Pusha T

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

AGUILERA, Christina Aguilera

Pasieros, Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

Pa Afuera, Camilo

VIAJANTE, Fonseca

Dharma, Sebastian Yatra

BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM

Shuruaat, Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini, Burna Boy

Queen Of Sheba, Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us... (Live), Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley

Sakura, Masa Takumi

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Elvis

Encanto

Stranger Things Season 4

Top Gun: Maverick

West Side Story

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

"Be Alive," Beyoncé

"Carolina," Taylor Swift

"Hold My Hand," Lady Gaga

"Keep Rising," Jessy Wilson & Angelique Kidjo

"Nobody Like You," 4*Town

"We Don't Talk About Bruno," Encanto

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL

Harry's House, Harry Styles

Black Radio III, Robert Glasper

Chloë and the Next 20th Century, Father John Misty

Wet Leg, Wet Leg

Adolescence, BAYNK

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff

Boi-1da

Dan Auerbach

Dahi

Dernst "D'mile" Emile II

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Amy Allen

The-Dream

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso, Jr.

Laura Veltz

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

Operation Funk, Cory Henry

Starfuit, Moonchild

Gemini Rights, Steve Lacy

Red Balloon, Tank and the Bangas

Drones, Terrace Martin

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Heartfirst,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Circles Around This Town,” Maren Morris

“In His Arms,” Miranda Lambert

“Live Forever,” Willie Nelson

“Something in the Orange,” Zach Bryan

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Midnight Rider’s Prayer,” Brothers Osborne

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

“Wishful Drinking,” Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

“Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

“Does He Love You (Revisited),” Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

“Going Where the Lonely Go,” Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

BEST COUNTRY SONG

“’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson

“Doin’ This,” Luke Combs

“Circles Around This Town,” Maren Morris

“If I Was a Cowboy,” Miranda Lambert

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),” Taylor Swift

“I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die,” Willie Nelson

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde

Growin’ Up, Luke Combs

Humble Quest, Maren Morris

Palomino, Miranda Lambert

A Beautiful Time, Willie Nelson

BEST NEW AGE, AMBIENT, OR CHANT ALBUM

The Passenger, Cheryl B. Engelhardt

Mantra Americana, Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders

White Sun, Mystic Mirror

Joy, Paul Avgerinos

Positano Songs, Will Ackerman

BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO

“Rounds (Live),” Ambrose Akinmusire

“Keep Holding On,” Gerald Albright

“Cherokee/Koko,” John Beasley

“Call of the Drum,” Marcus Baylor

“Falling,” Melissa Aldana

“Endangered Species,” Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

The Evening : Live At Apparatus, The Baylor Project

Fade to Black, Carmen Lundy

Ghost Song, Cécile McLorin Salvant

Fifty, The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester

Linger Awhile, Samara Joy

BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

LongGone, Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Live in Italy, Peter Erskine Trio

New Standards, Vol. 1, Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens

Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival, Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding

Parallel Motion, Yellowjackets

BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM

Bird Lives, John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band

Architecture of Storms, Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows

Remembering Bob Freedman, Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob

Center Stage, Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene

Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra, Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM

Fandango at the Wall in New York, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective

Rhythm & Soul, Arturo Sandoval

Crisálida, Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers

If You Will, Flora Purim

Música de las Américas, Miguel Zenón

BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG

“When I Pray,” Doe

“Positive,” Erica Campbell

“Kingdom,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

“The Better Benediction,” PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls

“Get Up,” Tye Tribbett

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG

“Holy Forever,” Chris Tomlin

“God Really Loves Us (Radio Version),” Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music

“So Good,” Doe

“For God Is With Us,” For King & Country & Hillary Scott

“Fear Is Not My Future,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

“Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version),” Phil Wickham

BEST GOSPEL ALBUM

Clarity, Doe

Die to Live, Maranda Curtis

Kingdom Book One (Deluxe), Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live), Ricky Dillard

All Things New, Tye Tribbett

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM

My Jesus, Anne Wilson

Always, Chris Tomlin

Lion, Elevation Worship

Breathe, Maverick City Music

Life After Death, TobyMac

BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM

Let’s Just Praise the Lord, Gaither Vocal Band

2:22, Karen Peck & New River

Confessio - Irish American Roots, Keith & Kristyn Getty

The Urban Hymnal, Tennessee State University

The Willie Nelson Family, Willie Nelson

BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

Legendaddy, Daddy Yankee

La 167, Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape, Maluma

Trap Cake, Vol. 2, Rauw Alejandro

BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

El Alimento, Cimafunk

Los Años Salvajes, Fito Paez

Alegoría, Gaby Moreno

Tinta y Tiempo, Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen, Mon Laferte

Motomami, Rosalía

BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANO)

Abeja Reina, Chiquis

EP #1 Forajido, Christian Nodal

Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe), Marco Antonio Solís

Un Canto por México - El Musical, Natalia Lafourcade

La Reunión (Deluxe), Los Tigres del Norte

BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM

Cumbiana II, Carlos Vives

Pa’lla Voy, Marc Anthony

Quiero Verte Feliz, La Santa Cecilia

Imágenes Latinas, Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Legendario, Tito Nieves

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE

“Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version),” Bill Anderson feat. Dolly Parton

“Life According to Raechel,” Madison Cunningham

“Oh Betty,” Fantastic Negrito

“Stompin’ Ground,” Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band

“Prodigal Daughter,” Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG

“Bright Star,” Anaïs Mitchell

“Forever,” Sheryl Crow and Jeff Trott

“High and Lonesome,” T Bone Burnett and Robert Plant

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt

“Prodigal Daughter,” Tim O’Brien and Aoife O’Donovan

“You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth

BEST AMERICANA PERFORMANCE

“Silver Moon (A Tribute to Michael Nesmith),” Eric Alexandrakis

“There You Go Again,” Asleep at the Wheel feat. Lyle Lovett

“The Message,” Blind Boys of Alabama feat. Black Violin

“You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

“Made Up Mind,” Bonnie Raitt

BEST AMERICANA ALBUM

In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile

Things Happen That Way, Dr. John

Good to Be … , Keb’ Mo’

Raise the Roof, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Just Like That…, Bonnie Raitt

BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM

Toward the Fray, The Infamous Stringdusters

Almost Proud, The Del McCoury Band

Calling You From My Mountain, Peter Rowan

Crooked Tree, Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway

Get Yourself Outside, Yonder Mountain String Band

BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM

Heavy Load Blues, Gov’t Mule

The Blues Don’t Lie, Buddy Guy

Get On Board, Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder

The Sun Is Shining Down, John Mayall

Mississippi Son, Charlie Musselwhite

BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM

Done Come Too Far, Shemekia Copeland

Crown, Eric Gales

Bloodline Maintenance, Ben Harper

Set Sail, North Mississippi Allstars

Brother Johnny, Edgar Winter

BEST FOLK ALBUM

Spellbound, Judy Collins

Revealer, Madison Cunningham

The Light at the End of the Line, Janis Ian

Age of Apathy, Aoife O’Donovan

Hell on Church Street, Punch Brothers

BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM

Full Circle, Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul featuring LSU Golden Band from Tigerland

Natalie Noelani, Natalie Ai Kamauu

Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani — Live at the Getty Center, Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani

Lucky Man, Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas

Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Ranky Tanky

BEST REGGAE ALBUM

The Kalling, Kabaka Pyramid

Gifted, Koffee

Scorcha, Sean Paul

Third Time’s the Charm, Protoje

Com Fly Wid Mi, Shaggy

BEST CHILDREN'S MUSIC ALBUM

Into the Little Blue House, Wendy and DB

Los Fabulosos, Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

The Movement, Alphabet Rockers

Ready Set Go!, Divinity Roxx

Space Cadet, Justin Roberts

BEST SPOKEN WORD POETRY ALBUM

Black Men Are Precious, Ethelbert Miller

Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman

Hiding in Plain View, Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The Poet Who Sat by the Door, J. Ivy

You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly., Amir Sulaiman

BEST AUDIO BOOK, NARRATION, AND STORYTELLING RECORDING

Act Like You Got Some Sense, Jamie Foxx

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business by Mel Brooks, Mel Brooks

Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Finding Me, Viola Davis

Music Is History, Questlove

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

The Closer, Dave Chappelle

Comedy Monster, Jim Gaffigan

A Little Brains, A Little Talent, Randy Rainbow

Sorry, Louis CK

We All Scream, Patton Oswalt

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

Caroline, or Change, John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy and Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner and Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)

Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording), Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller and Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman and Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer and lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)

MJ the Musical, Myles Frost and Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee and Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

Mr. Saturday Night, Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff and David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven and Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Six: Live on Opening Night, Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

A Strange Loop, Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen and Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

The Batman, Michael Giacchino, composer

Encanto, Germaine Franco, composer

No Time to Die, Hans Zimmer, composer

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood, composer

Succession: Season 3, Nicholas Britell, composer

BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION

“African Tales,” Paquito D’Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren and Dave Eggar)

“El País Invisible,” Miguel Zenón, composer (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith and Casey Rafn)

“Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues,” Danilo Pérez, composer (Danilo Pérez featuring the Global Messengers)

“Refuge,” Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)

“Snapshots,” Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren and Dave Eggar)

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPELLA

“As Days Go By (an Arrangement of the ‘Family Matters’ Theme Song),” Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt and Just 6)

“How Deep Is Your Love,” Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)

“Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness),” Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)

“Minnesota, WI,” Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)

“Scrapple From the Apple,” John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley and the SWR Big Band featuring Martin Aeur)

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS AND VOCALS

“Let It Happen,” Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)

“Never Gonna Be Alone,” Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier featuring Lizzy McAlpine and John Mayer)

“Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying,” Cécile McLorin Salvant, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)

“Songbird (Orchestral Version),” Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)

“2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram),” Nathan Schram and Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens and Attacca Quartet)

BEST RECORDING PACKAGE

Beginningless Beginning, Chun-Tien Hsia and Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra)

Divers, William Stichter, art director (Soporus)

Everything Was Beautiful, Mark Farrow, art director (Spiritualized)

Telos, Ming Liu, art director (Fann)

Voyeurist, Tnsn Dvsn, art director (Underoath)

BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE

Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined, Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick and Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists)

Big Mess, Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)

Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set), Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb and Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)

Book, Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)

In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83, Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson and Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)

BEST ALBUM NOTES

The American Clavé Recordings, Fernando González, album notes writer (Astor Piazzolla)

Andy Irvine and Paul Brady, Gareth Murphy, album notes writer (Andy Irvine and Paul Brady)

Harry Partch, 1942, John Schneider, album notes writer (Harry Partch)

Life’s Work: A Retrospective, Ted Olson, album notes writer (Doc Watson)

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition), Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)

BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM

Against the Odds: 1974-1982, Tommy Manzi, Steve Rosenthal and Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Tom Camuso, restoration engineer (Blondie)

The Goldberg Variations — The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions, Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner, mastering engineer (Glenn Gould)

Life’s Work: A Retrospective, Scott Billington, Ted Olson and Mason Williams, compilation producers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Doc Watson)

To Whom It May Concern…, Jonathan Sklute, compilation producer; Kevin Marques Moo, mastering engineer (Freestyle Fellowship)

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition), Cheryl Pawelski and Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)

BEST REMIXED RECORDING

“About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix),” Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)

“Break My Soul,” (Terry Hunter Remix) Terry Hunter, remixer (Beyoncé)

“Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix),” Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding)

“Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix),” Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks and Dragonette)

“Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix),” Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg)

BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM

Aguilera, Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera)

Divine Tides, Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej and Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej)

Memories … Do Not Open, Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell and Andrew Taggart, immersive producers (The Chainsmokers)

Picturing the Invisible — Focus 1, Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom and Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom)

Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World, Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Nidarosdomens Jentekor and Trondheimsolistene)

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL

Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique — The Making of the Orchestra, Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post and Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater and Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring, Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Perspectives, Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone and Dan Nichols, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)

Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World, Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor and Trondheimsolistene)

Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes, Bernhard Güttler, Shawn Murphy and Nick Squire, engineers; Christoph Stickel, mastering engineer (Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams and Boston Symphony Orchestra)

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL

Jonathan Allen

Christoph Franke

James Ginsburg

Elaine Martone

Judith Sherman

BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE

“Adams, John Luther: Sila — The Breath of the World,” Doug Perkins, conductor off Michigan Department of Chamber Music and University of Michigan Percussion Ensemble)

“Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9,” Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Eastman: Stay on It,” Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)

“John Williams — The Berlin Concert,” John Williams, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)

“Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman,” Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony)

BEST OPERA RECORDING

“Aucoin: Eurydice,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Barry Banks, Nathan Berg, Joshua Hopkins, Erin Morley and Jakub Józef Orliński; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

“Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore and Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

“Davis: X — The Life and Times of Malcolm X,” Gil Rose, conductor; Ronnita Miller, Whitney Morrison, Victor Robertson and Davóne Tines; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE

“Bach: St. John Passion,” John Eliot Gardiner, conductor (English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir)

“Born,” Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers and James Reese; The Crossing)

“Verdi: Requiem — The Met Remembers 9/11,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Donald Palumbo, chorus master (Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Ailyn Pérez and Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

BEST CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE

“Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 — The Middle Quartets,” Dover Quartet

“Musical Remembrances,” Neave Trio

“Perspectives,” Third Coast Percussion

“Shaw: Evergreen,” Attacca Quartet

“What Is American,” PUBLIQuartet

BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO

“Abels: Isolation Variation,” Hilary Hahn

“Bach: The Art of Life,” Daniil Trifonov

“Beethoven: Diabelli Variations,” Mitsuko Uchida

“Letters for the Future,” Time for Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

“A Night in Upper Town — The Music of Zoran Krajacic,” Mak Grgic

BEST CLASSICAL SOLO VOCAL ALBUM

Eden, Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)

How Do I Find You, Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist

Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?, Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sánchez, pianist (J’Nai Bridges and Caen Thomason-Redus)

Stranger — Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly, Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider and the Knights; Reginald Mobley)

Voice of Nature — The Anthropocene, Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM

“An Adoption Story,” Starr Parodi and Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi and Kitt Wakeley, producers

“Aspire,” JP Jofre and Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

“A Concert for Ukraine,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

“The Lost Birds,” Voces8; Barnaby Smith and Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven and Christopher Tin, producers

BEST CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL COMPOSITION

“Akiho: Ligneous Suite,” Andy Akiho, composer (Ian Rosenbaum and Dover Quartet)

“Bermel: Intonations,” Derek Bermel, composer (Jack Quartet)

“Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God,” Sofia Gubaidulina, composer (Andris Nelsons and Gewandhausorchester)

“Puts: Contact,” Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three and the Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved,” Carlos Simon, composer (Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé and Hub New Music)