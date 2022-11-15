2023 Grammy Nominations Revealed
It's that time of year again! The 65th GRAMMY Awards nominations will be announced today (Nov. 15).
The 2023 show is especially exciting thanks to the addition of six new categories, rounding out the total number at 91, the most awards given since 2010.
This year fans will see categories for Songwriter of the Year (Non-Classical) and Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media categories, as well as Best Song for Social Change. Other new categories include Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Americana Performance and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.
The 2023 GRAMMYs will air live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. You can watch the awards show on CBS or stream it live on Paramount+.
See the full list of 2023 GRAMMY nominations below:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
RENAISSANCE, Beyoncé
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
Voyage, ABBA
30, Adele
Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
Music of the Spheres, Coldplay
In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Special, Lizzo
Harry's House, Harry Styles
RECORD OF THE YEAR
"As It Was," Harry Styles
"Easy On Me," Adele
"Don't Shut Me Down," ABBA
"BREAK MY SOUL," Beyoncé
"Good Morning Gorgeous," Mary J. Blige
"You and Me on the Rock," Brandi Carlile & Lucius
"Woman," Doja Cat
"About Damn Time," Lizzo
"Bad Habit," Steve Lacy
"The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar
SONG OF THE YEAR
"ABCDEFU," Gayle
"About Damn Time," Lizzo
"All Too Well (10 Minute Version)," Taylor Swift
"As It Was," Harry Styles
"Bad Habit," Steve Lacy
"Break My Soul," Beyoncé
"Easy On Me," Adele
"GOD DID," DJ Khaled
"The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar
"Just Like That," Bonnie Raitt
BEST NEW ARTIST
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Samara Joy
Muni Long
Latto
Måneskin
Wet Leg
Molly Tuttle
Tobe Nwigwe
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
"Easy On Me," Adele
"Moscow Mule," Bad Bunny
"Woman," Doja Cat
"Bad Habit," Steve Lacy
"About Damn Time," Lizzo
"As It Was," Harry Styles
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
"Don't Shut Me Down," ABBA
"Bam Bam," Camila Cabello
"My Universe," Coldplay feat. BTS
"I Like You (A Happier Song)," Post Malone
"Unholy," Sam Smith & Kim Petras
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
Thank You, Diana Ross
When Christmas Comes Around..., Kelly Clarkson
Higher, Michael Bublé
I Dream of Christmas (Extended), Norah Jones
Evergreen, Pentatonix
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
30, Adele
Voyage, ABBA
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Music Of the Spheres, Coldplay
Special, Lizzo
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING
"BREAK MY SOUL," Beyoncé
"Rosewood," Bonobo
"Don’t Forget My Love," Diplo & Miguel
"I’m Good (Blue)," David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
"Intimidated," Kaytranada & H.E.R.
"On My Knees," Rufus Du Sol
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC ALBUM
RENAISSANCE, Beyoncé
Fragments, Bonobo
Diplo, Diplo
The Last Goodbye, Odesza
Surrender, Rufus Du Sol
BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
Jacob’s Ladder, Brad Mehldau
Not Tight, Domi & JD Beck
Blooz, Grant Geissman
Between Dreaming and Joy, Jeff Coffin
Empire Central, Snarky Puppy
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
"So Happy It Hurts," Bryan Adams
"Old Man," Beck
"Wild Child," The Black Keys
"Broken Horses," Brandi Carlile
"Crawl!," Idles
"Holiday," Turnstile
"Patient Number 9," Ozzy Osbourne & Jeff Beck
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
"Woman," Doja Cat
"As It Was," Harry Styles
"Easy On Me," Adele
"Yet To Come," BTS
"The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar
"All Too Well: The Short Film," Taylor Swift
BEST MUSIC FILM
One Night Only, Adele
Our World, Justin Bieber
Live at the O2, Billie Eilish
MOTOMAMI (TikTok Live Performance), Rosalia
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
A Band A Brotherhood A Barn, Neil Young & Crazy Horse
BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
"Call Me Little Sunshine," Ghost
"We’ll Be Back," Megadeth
"Kill or Be Killed," Muse
"Degradation Rules," Ozzy Osbourne feat. Tony Iommi
"Blackout," Turnstile
BEST ROCK SONG
"Broken Horses," Brandi Carlile
"Patient Number 9," Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck
"Black Summer," Red Hot Chili Peppers
"Blackout," Turnstile
"The War on Drugs," Harmonia's Dream
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Dropout Boogie, The Black Keys
The Boy Named If, Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Crawler, Idles
Mainstream Sellout, Machine Gun Kelly
Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne
Lucifer on the Sofa, Spoon
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC PERFORMANCE
"There’d Better Be a Mirrorball," Arctic Monkeys
"Certainty," Big Thief
"King," Florence and the Machine
"Chaise Lounge," Wet Leg
"Spitting Off the Edge of the World," Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
WE, Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, Big Thief
Fossora, Björk
Wet Leg, Wet Leg
Cool It Down, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
"VIRGO'S GROOVE," Beyoncé
"Over," Lucky Daye
"Hurt Me So Good," Jazmine Sullivan
"Here With Me," Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak
"Hrs & Hrs," Muni Long
BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE
"PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA," Beyoncé
"Do 4 Love," Snoh Aalegra
"Keeps On Fallin," Babyface & Ella Mai
"'Round Midnight," Adam Blackstone & Jazmine Sullivan
"Good Morning Gorgeous," Mary J. Blige
BEST R&B SONG
"CUFF IT," Beyoncé
"Good Morning Gorgeous," Mary J. Blige
"Hrs & Hrs," Muni Long
"Hurt Me So Good," Jazmine Sullivan
"Please Don't Walk Away," P.J. Morton
BEST R&B ALBUM
Breezy, Chris Brown
Candydrip, Lucky Daye
Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J. Blige
Black Radio III, Robert Glasper
Watch the Sun, P.J. Morton
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
"GOD DID," DJ Khaled
"Vegas," Doja Cat
"Pushin P," Gunna, Future, & Young Thug
"The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar
"F.N.F. (Let's Go)," Hitkidd & GloRilla
BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE
"Big Energy (Live)," Latto
"WAIT FOR U," Future, Drake, & Tems
"BEAUTIFUL," DJ Khaled
"First Class," Jack Harlow
"Die Hard," Kendrick Lamar, Blxst, & Amanda Reifer
BEST RAP SONG
"Churchill Downs," Jack Harlow & Drake
"GOD DID," DJ Khaled
"The Heart Part 5," Kendrick Lamar
"Pushin P," Gunna, Future, & Young Thug
"WAIT FOR U," Drake, Future, & Tems
BEST RAP ALBUM
GOD DID, DJ Khaled
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Come Home The Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow
I NEVER LIKE YOU, Future
It's Almost Dry, Pusha T
BEST LATIN POP ALBUM
AGUILERA, Christina Aguilera
Pasieros, Rubén Blades & Boca Livre
Pa Afuera, Camilo
VIAJANTE, Fonseca
Dharma, Sebastian Yatra
BEST GLOBAL MUSIC ALBUM
Shuruaat, Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini, Burna Boy
Queen Of Sheba, Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
Between Us... (Live), Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley
Sakura, Masa Takumi
BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Elvis
Encanto
Stranger Things Season 4
Top Gun: Maverick
West Side Story
BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA
"Be Alive," Beyoncé
"Carolina," Taylor Swift
"Hold My Hand," Lady Gaga
"Keep Rising," Jessy Wilson & Angelique Kidjo
"Nobody Like You," 4*Town
"We Don't Talk About Bruno," Encanto
BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL
Harry's House, Harry Styles
Black Radio III, Robert Glasper
Chloë and the Next 20th Century, Father John Misty
Wet Leg, Wet Leg
Adolescence, BAYNK
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Jack Antonoff
Boi-1da
Dan Auerbach
Dahi
Dernst "D'mile" Emile II
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Amy Allen
The-Dream
Nija Charles
Tobias Jesso, Jr.
Laura Veltz
BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM
Operation Funk, Cory Henry
Starfuit, Moonchild
Gemini Rights, Steve Lacy
Red Balloon, Tank and the Bangas
Drones, Terrace Martin
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
“Heartfirst,” Kelsea Ballerini
“Circles Around This Town,” Maren Morris
“In His Arms,” Miranda Lambert
“Live Forever,” Willie Nelson
“Something in the Orange,” Zach Bryan
BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
“Midnight Rider’s Prayer,” Brothers Osborne
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
“Wishful Drinking,” Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt
“Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert
“Does He Love You (Revisited),” Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton
“Going Where the Lonely Go,” Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
BEST COUNTRY SONG
“’Til You Can’t,” Cody Johnson
“Doin’ This,” Luke Combs
“Circles Around This Town,” Maren Morris
“If I Was a Cowboy,” Miranda Lambert
“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),” Taylor Swift
“I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die,” Willie Nelson
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde
Growin’ Up, Luke Combs
Humble Quest, Maren Morris
Palomino, Miranda Lambert
A Beautiful Time, Willie Nelson
BEST NEW AGE, AMBIENT, OR CHANT ALBUM
The Passenger, Cheryl B. Engelhardt
Mantra Americana, Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders
White Sun, Mystic Mirror
Joy, Paul Avgerinos
Positano Songs, Will Ackerman
BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO
“Rounds (Live),” Ambrose Akinmusire
“Keep Holding On,” Gerald Albright
“Cherokee/Koko,” John Beasley
“Call of the Drum,” Marcus Baylor
“Falling,” Melissa Aldana
“Endangered Species,” Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese
BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM
The Evening : Live At Apparatus, The Baylor Project
Fade to Black, Carmen Lundy
Ghost Song, Cécile McLorin Salvant
Fifty, The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester
Linger Awhile, Samara Joy
BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
LongGone, Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Live in Italy, Peter Erskine Trio
New Standards, Vol. 1, Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens
Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival, Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding
Parallel Motion, Yellowjackets
BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM
Bird Lives, John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band
Architecture of Storms, Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows
Remembering Bob Freedman, Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob
Center Stage, Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene
Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra, Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM
Fandango at the Wall in New York, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective
Rhythm & Soul, Arturo Sandoval
Crisálida, Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers
If You Will, Flora Purim
Música de las Américas, Miguel Zenón
BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG
“When I Pray,” Doe
“Positive,” Erica Campbell
“Kingdom,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
“The Better Benediction,” PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls
“Get Up,” Tye Tribbett
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG
“Holy Forever,” Chris Tomlin
“God Really Loves Us (Radio Version),” Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music
“So Good,” Doe
“For God Is With Us,” For King & Country & Hillary Scott
“Fear Is Not My Future,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
“Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version),” Phil Wickham
BEST GOSPEL ALBUM
Clarity, Doe
Die to Live, Maranda Curtis
Kingdom Book One (Deluxe), Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live), Ricky Dillard
All Things New, Tye Tribbett
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM
My Jesus, Anne Wilson
Always, Chris Tomlin
Lion, Elevation Worship
Breathe, Maverick City Music
Life After Death, TobyMac
BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM
Let’s Just Praise the Lord, Gaither Vocal Band
2:22, Karen Peck & New River
Confessio - Irish American Roots, Keith & Kristyn Getty
The Urban Hymnal, Tennessee State University
The Willie Nelson Family, Willie Nelson
BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
Legendaddy, Daddy Yankee
La 167, Farruko
The Love & Sex Tape, Maluma
Trap Cake, Vol. 2, Rauw Alejandro
BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
El Alimento, Cimafunk
Los Años Salvajes, Fito Paez
Alegoría, Gaby Moreno
Tinta y Tiempo, Jorge Drexler
1940 Carmen, Mon Laferte
Motomami, Rosalía
BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANO)
Abeja Reina, Chiquis
EP #1 Forajido, Christian Nodal
Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe), Marco Antonio Solís
Un Canto por México - El Musical, Natalia Lafourcade
La Reunión (Deluxe), Los Tigres del Norte
BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM
Cumbiana II, Carlos Vives
Pa’lla Voy, Marc Anthony
Quiero Verte Feliz, La Santa Cecilia
Imágenes Latinas, Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Legendario, Tito Nieves
BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE
“Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version),” Bill Anderson feat. Dolly Parton
“Life According to Raechel,” Madison Cunningham
“Oh Betty,” Fantastic Negrito
“Stompin’ Ground,” Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band
“Prodigal Daughter,” Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell
BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG
“Bright Star,” Anaïs Mitchell
“Forever,” Sheryl Crow and Jeff Trott
“High and Lonesome,” T Bone Burnett and Robert Plant
“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt
“Prodigal Daughter,” Tim O’Brien and Aoife O’Donovan
“You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth
BEST AMERICANA PERFORMANCE
“Silver Moon (A Tribute to Michael Nesmith),” Eric Alexandrakis
“There You Go Again,” Asleep at the Wheel feat. Lyle Lovett
“The Message,” Blind Boys of Alabama feat. Black Violin
“You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius
“Made Up Mind,” Bonnie Raitt
BEST AMERICANA ALBUM
In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile
Things Happen That Way, Dr. John
Good to Be … , Keb’ Mo’
Raise the Roof, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Just Like That…, Bonnie Raitt
BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM
Toward the Fray, The Infamous Stringdusters
Almost Proud, The Del McCoury Band
Calling You From My Mountain, Peter Rowan
Crooked Tree, Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway
Get Yourself Outside, Yonder Mountain String Band
BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM
Heavy Load Blues, Gov’t Mule
The Blues Don’t Lie, Buddy Guy
Get On Board, Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder
The Sun Is Shining Down, John Mayall
Mississippi Son, Charlie Musselwhite
BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM
Done Come Too Far, Shemekia Copeland
Crown, Eric Gales
Bloodline Maintenance, Ben Harper
Set Sail, North Mississippi Allstars
Brother Johnny, Edgar Winter
BEST FOLK ALBUM
Spellbound, Judy Collins
Revealer, Madison Cunningham
The Light at the End of the Line, Janis Ian
Age of Apathy, Aoife O’Donovan
Hell on Church Street, Punch Brothers
BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM
Full Circle, Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul featuring LSU Golden Band from Tigerland
Natalie Noelani, Natalie Ai Kamauu
Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani — Live at the Getty Center, Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani
Lucky Man, Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas
Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Ranky Tanky
BEST REGGAE ALBUM
The Kalling, Kabaka Pyramid
Gifted, Koffee
Scorcha, Sean Paul
Third Time’s the Charm, Protoje
Com Fly Wid Mi, Shaggy
BEST CHILDREN'S MUSIC ALBUM
Into the Little Blue House, Wendy and DB
Los Fabulosos, Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band
The Movement, Alphabet Rockers
Ready Set Go!, Divinity Roxx
Space Cadet, Justin Roberts
BEST SPOKEN WORD POETRY ALBUM
Black Men Are Precious, Ethelbert Miller
Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman
Hiding in Plain View, Malcolm-Jamal Warner
The Poet Who Sat by the Door, J. Ivy
You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly., Amir Sulaiman
BEST AUDIO BOOK, NARRATION, AND STORYTELLING RECORDING
Act Like You Got Some Sense, Jamie Foxx
All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business by Mel Brooks, Mel Brooks
Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World, Lin-Manuel Miranda
Finding Me, Viola Davis
Music Is History, Questlove
BEST COMEDY ALBUM
The Closer, Dave Chappelle
Comedy Monster, Jim Gaffigan
A Little Brains, A Little Talent, Randy Rainbow
Sorry, Louis CK
We All Scream, Patton Oswalt
BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM
Caroline, or Change, John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy and Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner and Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)
Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording), Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller and Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman and Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer and lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)
MJ the Musical, Myles Frost and Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee and Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)
Mr. Saturday Night, Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff and David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven and Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Six: Live on Opening Night, Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
A Strange Loop, Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen and Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
The Batman, Michael Giacchino, composer
Encanto, Germaine Franco, composer
No Time to Die, Hans Zimmer, composer
The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood, composer
Succession: Season 3, Nicholas Britell, composer
BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION
“African Tales,” Paquito D’Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren and Dave Eggar)
“El País Invisible,” Miguel Zenón, composer (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith and Casey Rafn)
“Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues,” Danilo Pérez, composer (Danilo Pérez featuring the Global Messengers)
“Refuge,” Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)
“Snapshots,” Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren and Dave Eggar)
BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPELLA
“As Days Go By (an Arrangement of the ‘Family Matters’ Theme Song),” Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt and Just 6)
“How Deep Is Your Love,” Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)
“Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness),” Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)
“Minnesota, WI,” Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)
“Scrapple From the Apple,” John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley and the SWR Big Band featuring Martin Aeur)
BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS AND VOCALS
“Let It Happen,” Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)
“Never Gonna Be Alone,” Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier featuring Lizzy McAlpine and John Mayer)
“Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying,” Cécile McLorin Salvant, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)
“Songbird (Orchestral Version),” Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)
“2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram),” Nathan Schram and Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens and Attacca Quartet)
BEST RECORDING PACKAGE
Beginningless Beginning, Chun-Tien Hsia and Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra)
Divers, William Stichter, art director (Soporus)
Everything Was Beautiful, Mark Farrow, art director (Spiritualized)
Telos, Ming Liu, art director (Fann)
Voyeurist, Tnsn Dvsn, art director (Underoath)
BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE
Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined, Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick and Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists)
Big Mess, Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)
Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set), Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb and Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)
Book, Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)
In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83, Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson and Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)
BEST ALBUM NOTES
The American Clavé Recordings, Fernando González, album notes writer (Astor Piazzolla)
Andy Irvine and Paul Brady, Gareth Murphy, album notes writer (Andy Irvine and Paul Brady)
Harry Partch, 1942, John Schneider, album notes writer (Harry Partch)
Life’s Work: A Retrospective, Ted Olson, album notes writer (Doc Watson)
Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition), Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)
BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM
Against the Odds: 1974-1982, Tommy Manzi, Steve Rosenthal and Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Tom Camuso, restoration engineer (Blondie)
The Goldberg Variations — The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions, Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner, mastering engineer (Glenn Gould)
Life’s Work: A Retrospective, Scott Billington, Ted Olson and Mason Williams, compilation producers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Doc Watson)
To Whom It May Concern…, Jonathan Sklute, compilation producer; Kevin Marques Moo, mastering engineer (Freestyle Fellowship)
Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition), Cheryl Pawelski and Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)
BEST REMIXED RECORDING
“About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix),” Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)
“Break My Soul,” (Terry Hunter Remix) Terry Hunter, remixer (Beyoncé)
“Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix),” Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding)
“Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix),” Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks and Dragonette)
“Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix),” Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg)
BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM
Aguilera, Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera)
Divine Tides, Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej and Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej)
Memories … Do Not Open, Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell and Andrew Taggart, immersive producers (The Chainsmokers)
Picturing the Invisible — Focus 1, Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom and Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom)
Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World, Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Nidarosdomens Jentekor and Trondheimsolistene)
BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL
Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique — The Making of the Orchestra, Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post and Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater and Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring, Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Perspectives, Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone and Dan Nichols, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)
Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World, Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor and Trondheimsolistene)
Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes, Bernhard Güttler, Shawn Murphy and Nick Squire, engineers; Christoph Stickel, mastering engineer (Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams and Boston Symphony Orchestra)
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL
Jonathan Allen
Christoph Franke
James Ginsburg
Elaine Martone
Judith Sherman
BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE
“Adams, John Luther: Sila — The Breath of the World,” Doug Perkins, conductor off Michigan Department of Chamber Music and University of Michigan Percussion Ensemble)
“Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9,” Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
“Eastman: Stay on It,” Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)
“John Williams — The Berlin Concert,” John Williams, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)
“Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman,” Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony)
BEST OPERA RECORDING
“Aucoin: Eurydice,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Barry Banks, Nathan Berg, Joshua Hopkins, Erin Morley and Jakub Józef Orliński; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
“Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore and Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
“Davis: X — The Life and Times of Malcolm X,” Gil Rose, conductor; Ronnita Miller, Whitney Morrison, Victor Robertson and Davóne Tines; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)
BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE
“Bach: St. John Passion,” John Eliot Gardiner, conductor (English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir)
“Born,” Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers and James Reese; The Crossing)
“Verdi: Requiem — The Met Remembers 9/11,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Donald Palumbo, chorus master (Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Ailyn Pérez and Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
BEST CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE
“Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 — The Middle Quartets,” Dover Quartet
“Musical Remembrances,” Neave Trio
“Perspectives,” Third Coast Percussion
“Shaw: Evergreen,” Attacca Quartet
“What Is American,” PUBLIQuartet
BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO
“Abels: Isolation Variation,” Hilary Hahn
“Bach: The Art of Life,” Daniil Trifonov
“Beethoven: Diabelli Variations,” Mitsuko Uchida
“Letters for the Future,” Time for Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
“A Night in Upper Town — The Music of Zoran Krajacic,” Mak Grgic
BEST CLASSICAL SOLO VOCAL ALBUM
Eden, Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)
How Do I Find You, Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist
Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?, Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sánchez, pianist (J’Nai Bridges and Caen Thomason-Redus)
Stranger — Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly, Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider and the Knights; Reginald Mobley)
Voice of Nature — The Anthropocene, Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist
BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM
“An Adoption Story,” Starr Parodi and Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi and Kitt Wakeley, producers
“Aspire,” JP Jofre and Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer
“A Concert for Ukraine,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer
“The Lost Birds,” Voces8; Barnaby Smith and Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven and Christopher Tin, producers
BEST CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL COMPOSITION
“Akiho: Ligneous Suite,” Andy Akiho, composer (Ian Rosenbaum and Dover Quartet)
“Bermel: Intonations,” Derek Bermel, composer (Jack Quartet)
“Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God,” Sofia Gubaidulina, composer (Andris Nelsons and Gewandhausorchester)
“Puts: Contact,” Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three and the Philadelphia Orchestra)
“Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved,” Carlos Simon, composer (Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé and Hub New Music)