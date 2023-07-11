3 South Jersey Beaches have High Fecal Bacteria Levels

Three local beaches have been placed under swimming advisors by the New Jersey State Department of Environmental Protection.

The three local beaches were:

Albany Avenue beach in Atlantic City

Philadelphia Avenue beach in Cape May

Hollywood Avenue beach in Wildwood Crest

The reason was high levels of fecal bacteria were found after a water sample was taken on Tuesday afternoon.

Two other local spots, in Avalon and Upper Township, were also placed under a swimming advisory. Beesley’s Point Beach in Upper Township and the 57th Street Bay in Avalon.

After samples were taken, they showed 104 colony-forming units (cfu) of enterococci, causing the beaches to be closed for swimming until the sample falls under the limit.

One of the reasons for the elevated bacteria could be from the amount of rainfall that came across the area on Sunday.

Here is the full list:

This has been an issue in multiple areas in the northeast, including Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. It has also been an issue this week in Texas, where many beaches are contaminated with fecal bacteria.