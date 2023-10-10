This Charming NJ Restaurant Has Been Named One of the Best Family-Friendly Spots in The U.S.

Time for a family dinner night out?

Not all restaurants are great for bringing the whole family, especially when you have kids. In fact, there are some New Jersey restaurants that have gone so far as to ban kids of a certain age from their restaurants! There's a time and place for everything.

Family Eating Meal At Outdoor Restaurant Together

And when it's time to treat the family to a delicious night out for dinner, there are surely tons of options in New Jersey, but where is the BEST one?

Trip Advisor, one of the most reputable travel guidance companies, just released did their research to find the Best of the Best restaurants across the country and world in different categories, such as Fine Dining, Everyday Eats, Hidden Gems, Vegetarian, Date Night, and Family-Friendly.

Family eating in diner

Here's how they crunched their numbers:

"The 2023 Best of the Best Restaurants are calculated based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings for restaurants on Tripadvisor collected from June 1, 2022 through May 31, 2023, specific to each award subcategory, as well as an additional editorial process."

Top 10 Best Family-Friendly restaurants in the U.S., and out of the thousands of options across the county, this one New Jersey restaurant made the list!

Bandanas Mexican Grille – Wildwood Crest, New Jersey

Google Maps

And Bandanas is serious about creating that warm, welcoming, family-friendly environment, according to their website:

"A sophisticated yet family-friendly establishment, Bandanas prides itself in creating an unforgettable dining experience for our customers. At Bandanas, we live the motto “Love People, Feed Them Tasty Food”. We believe that there’s a kindness in cooking that sets something good in motion, and we want to share it with you."

And their food looks amazing! Their menu features authentic Mexican burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, enchiladas, tacos and so much more!

Have you ever been to Bandanas Mexican Grille? Let us know in the comments!

