Two Amazing New Jersey Beaches Are Named Among The Best In America

If you want to go to a great beach, then you want to head to the Jersey Shore. We all know that, and there is one website that is telling the rest of the world. Two of the Garden State’s great beaches have made the top 25 on their list of best beaches in America.

If you truly love the Jersey Shore the way I do, then your first reaction to the fact that a New Jersey beach made it onto a list of America’s best beaches might be wondering why there are just two.

No matter which New Jersey beaches made the list, each of us could name another 3 or 4 or eleven beaches that would also fit nicely on a list like that, but we are not going to press our luck here. We are just going to celebrate the two amazing Garden State beaches that did make the Attractions of America list.

Sitting right there with other legendary U.S. beaches on this list like Clearwater Beach in Florida and Poipu Beach in Hawaii are two gorgeous little beaches right here at the Jersey Shore.

A huge congratulations to Cove Beach in Cape May for coming in at #23 on the list of the best beaches in all of America. I would guess that people who love The Cove would be just as happy to keep this information a secret, and we get that, but this is a big honor, so let’s all celebrate together.

And coming in at #35 is the historic, legendary, and beautiful beach in Asbury Park. This selection really warms my heart, because I love Asbury Park's beach and boardwalk so much.

So, congratulations to The Cove in Cape May and Asbury Park for this amazing honor!

