4 high school students from Allentown, NJ seriously injured in crash

EAST WINDSOR — Four Allentown High School students were seriously injured when their car collided head on with a pickup truck Monday morning.

A 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by a 17-year-old hit a 2005 Toyota Tundra driven by Hector Esteban-Palomo, 41, of Trenton, on Windsor-Perrineville Road at Cedarville Road around 7 a.m., according to East Windsor police.

Two 17-year-olds, a 16-year-old and a 14 year old were hospitalized. Two of the teens were flown via medical helicopter to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. Two others were taken by ambulance to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton.

Celso Eurich, Mathew Eurich, Jordan Duffy & Charlie Duffy (Charlie Pallitto via Facebook)

A GoFundMe page posted Tuesday afternoon identified the teens as Celso Eurich, Mathew Eurich, Jordan Duffy and Charlie Duffy. In two hours, over $10,000 was donated to the fund, which will be split between the families.

Under New Jersey law, a teen driver between the ages of 16 and 20 holds a probationary license under the state's graduated driver license law and may only have one passenger unless accompanied by a guardian.

Cars involved in a crash in East Windsor crash

A photo posted by MidJersey.news shows heavy front-end damage to the Sentra and the cab of the Tundra pickup shifted out of place and to the left.

All four teens are students at Allentown High School and some are members of the Redbirds boys soccer team, Superintendent Mark Guterl told New Jersey 101.5. The team posted a request for "prayers and love" on its Twitter account.

"The families (and our district) appreciate the support, good wishes and prayers from our community and beyond," Guterl said.

Esteban-Palomo suffered minor injuries and was taken via ambulance to Robert Wood Johnson.

No charges have been filed.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

8 ways to battle the spotted lanternfly in NJ

The best outdoor beer gardens at NJ breweries There are more options than ever for enjoying a Garden State crafted beer in an outdoor setting.

New Jersey tied for first place (with Kentucky) with 43% growth in the craft beer scene from 2015 to 2019, according to C+R Research.

The following is a roundup of breweries around the state with scenic, dedicated outdoor seating as weather allows.