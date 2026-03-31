Do you remember Java Moon Cafe in Jackson Township? It's been closed for 14 years, but was a popular spot for many years on Anderson Road, near where the Jackson Premium Outlets are now. It was a great restaurant, serving American favorites from sandwiches to seafood, and the portions were huge.

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Java Moon Cafe is reopening after 14 years

Well, there's good news if you were a fan of Java Moon. It's reopening not far from its original location, according to Shore News Network. Wow. The restaurant started to tease us about its future on Facebook on March 19. Check out the post below.

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The post read, "Would everyone be happy if we were to open a location close to where the old Java Moon was located? We are working on something as I post this it is very close to the old location. I can't say where yet but it's a done deal we are reopening."

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The new menu will be similar to the old Java Moon Cafe menu

Wow. I never thought I'd see this happen. Locals are thrilled. In the comments, it was revealed that they're going to try to have a similar menu, but vendors have changed since it closed 14 years ago. Some adjustments will be needed. New items will be added to the menu, too. Some of the old, favorite menu items being requested are the turkey sandwich with basil shallot sauce, Caesar salad with rosemary, and the "fondue bread thing that was insane." Ha ha.

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The name of the new restaurant will be Java Moon Rises

Are you ready for the name of the new restaurant? Java Moon Rises. Brilliant. Freddy, the old cook, will be back.

Java Moon Rises will be where Tommy's Inn at Millstone is on Monmouth Road

The new location didn't stay secret for long. The new Java Moon Rises will be where Tommy's Inn at Millstone is on Monmouth Road. Tommy's Inn has been there for about 2 years.

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Tommy's Inn at Millstone is still open and will stay open for now. An opening date for Java Moon Rises is not set yet. You may have to wait a few months, but it will be worth the wait.

For more information, click here.