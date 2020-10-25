It appears 50 Cent has had a change of heart about his support for President Trump following two propositions from his ex-girlfriend, Chelsea Handler.

On Sunday (Oct. 24), Fif posted a video on Instagram of a clip of Handler's recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the clip, Handler and Fallon discuss the Queens rapper recently coming out in support of Trump after saying Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's tax plan would cost too much.

"You heard about my ex-boyfriend, 50 Cent, and his support of Donald Trump?" the comedienne begins. "He says he doesn't want to pay 60 percent in taxes, which by the way isn't a plan of Joe Biden's. That's a lie. So, he doesn't want to pay 62 percent in taxes because he doesn't want to go from being 50 Cent to 20 Cent. I had to remind him that he was a Black person, so he can't vote for Donald Trump and he shouldn't be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he's worried about his own personal pocketbook."

Handler then offered 50 a proposal. "I haven't heard back from him yet, but I'm willing to, you know, seal the deal in more ways than one if he changes his mind and publicly denounces Donald Trump," she added. "I might be willing to go for another spin, if you know what I'm talking about."

50 made his answer clear in the caption. "A what, 😳another spin 💫Fuck Donald Trump, i never liked him," 50 captioned the video. "For all i know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL," he added, referencing a line from the film Scarface.

Handler later responded to 50 on Twitter to make sure her offer was being taken seriously. "Honey- does this tweet me we can count on a vote for you for @JoeBiden?," she tweeted. "I’m happy to discuss this with you privately. My phone number is still the same. Your’s isn’t. I’ve tried calling you."

This is Handler's second attempt at getting 50 Cent to change his mind about publicly supporting Trump, whether jokingly or not. Last week, after hearing the rapper's gripes about what he thought Joe Biden's tax plan detailed, she offered to foot the Get Rich or Die Tryin‘ rapper's tax bill.