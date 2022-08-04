The list of inductees for the 2022 induction into the 2022 New Jersey Hall of Fame was just released and some fantastic people are receiving the honor. This is officially the 14th class of inductees and shines a light on some of the greatest celebrities, trailblazers, and heroes from our very own state.

These are the inductees of the year:

New Jersey Hall Of Fame 2022 Inductees

Sports:

Ron Jaworski, Vorhees, Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback

Heather O’Reilly, East Brunswick, professional soccer player, and three-time Olympic medalist

Enterprise:

Ralph Izzo, Cranbury, businessman, and former nuclear physicist

Dr. Roy Vagelos, Westfield, physician and business executive

The Unanue Family, Alpine/Ridgefield Park, founder of Goya Foods

Performing Arts:

Chelsea Handler, Livingston, award-winning comedian, television host, best-selling author, and advocate

Man Weinberg, Newark, drummer, and television personality

Public Service:

Governor Richard J. Hughes, Florence Township, lawyer, politician, and judge

Dorothea Dix, Trenton, Nurse, and mental illness advocate

Arts and Letters:

Margaret Bourke-White, Bound Brook, photographer and documentary photographer

Walter Dean Myers, Jersey City, writer of children’s books and young adult literature

New Jersey is not short of heroes and leaders. These are just a few who are being granted this honor this year! The inductees from all 5 categories were chosen out of 50 nominees.

The NJ Hall of Fame takes a public vote and then narrows it down to choose who will be inducted that year. There have been 12 ceremonies for more than 180 inductees since the NJHOF started back in 2008.

These local heroes are doing great things in the world and are giving New Jersey a great reputation for their achievements every day!

