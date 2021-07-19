A $50,000 ticket was sold at the ShopRite located at 2555 Pennington Rd., Pennington in Mercer County for the Saturday, July 17 drawing, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

Even though this is only considered a third-tier prize that is still some money that can change anyone's life in a heartbeat.

The numbers that could have made someone a millionaire were 15, 22, 38, 54, and 66 with 3 being the Red Powerball number.

The name of the winner of the $50,000 has not been shared just yet but whoever it is is a very lucky person. The person that won $50,000 matched 4 out of the 5 numbers.

Should that person be frustrated that they missed the big jackpot by a number? I personally would not care. I'd take the $50,000.

Meanwhile, there were an estimated $142,198 in total winnings by other NJ Lottery players, the NJ Lottery says. Those winners took home prizes that ranged from $4 to $200.

Now that the Powerball is still up for grabs it is sitting at a whopping $161 million. The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday, July 21, at 10:59 pm.

I know chances are slim to be the actual winner for the lottery but I will test my luck because even if it is just a few thousand I will still take it.