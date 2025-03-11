Good news if you're a fan of Starbucks.

Your favorite coffee shop on Denow Road in Pennington has finally reopened.

The popular spot in the Stop & Shop shopping center was missed by many, who rely on it for their morning caffeine kick.

Pennington Starbucks closed for 3 months for renovations

Renovations have kept it closed for the last three months, but as of yesterday (Monday, March 10), it's up and running again, according to Mercer Me.

The workspace has been redesigned to improve efficiency and finishing touches are being put on the decor.

The store's manager, Sean Coffey, is excited to be back open and welcoming loyal customers back.

Coffey said, "We're thrilled to have this space open again. The new setup makes everything more advanced and streamlined for both our team and our customers."

New Starbucks opening on Route 31 in Pennington

Just up the road, there will be an additional Starbucks opening on Route 31 in the old TD Bank building.

If you've driven by recently, you may have noticed the new sign that's gone up.

You won't have to wait long for this new location.

It's expected to open its doors sometime later this month.

Starbucks going back to basics

Starbucks has been working towards getting back it its roots by streamlining the menu and cutting the products that aren't top sellers.

Recently, it was announced that 13 drinks would be vanishing from the popular lineup.

Many Starbucks around the country are adding drive-thru lanes if they don't already have them.

In Mercer On One on Route 1 in Lawrence Township, not too far from Pennington, Starbucks is moving from its current location to a brand new one with a drive-thru within the shopping center.

