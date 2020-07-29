6ix9ine Will Be Off House Arrest Next Week

6ix9ine is on track to becoming a free man in the next few days.

Today (July 29) marks four days until the end of 6ix9ine's prison sentence, which he's been serving at home for the last four months or so. Nearly two years after the 24-year-old rapper pleaded guilty to nine counts of federal racketeering and firearms charges, a rep from 6ix9ine's camp has confirmed to XXL that he is expected to be released from house arrest this Sunday (Aug. 2).

The Brooklyn rhymer may make his return to social media on Sunday to mark his freedom. Earlier this month, 6ix9ine temporarily deactivated his Instagram account ahead of being free from home confinement. Once he is officially a free man, he will reportedly be on supervised release for five years.

On Nov. 18, 2018, the "Fefe" rhymer was arrested and taken into federal custody on the racketeering and firearms charges and faced 32 years to life in prison. Two months later, in Dec. 18, 2019, 6ix9ine was sentenced to 24 months behind bars. Tekashi cut a deal with the federal government to receive a lighter sentence by testifying against his former Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods associates. The Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members 6ix9ine testified against included Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack and Anthony "Harv" Ellison, both of whom played a role in kidnapping the rapper in July of 2018.

In April of this year, Tekashi was granted a compassionate release from Judge Paul Engelmayer due to the coronavirus pandemic posing a threat to his health. The rapper suffers from asthma, so his medical condition would have made it difficult for him to fight the virus, had he contracted the illness.

Since being released to serve the remainder of his sentence on home confinement, the rhymer has released two new singles—"Gooba" and "Trollz" featuring Nicki Minaj—and broke the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 each time. After releasing two songs, which proved that despite being branded as a snitch he could still have commercial success, 6ix9ine has promised to deliver a full-length album once he has officially completed his time on house arrest.

Though 6ix9ine will be permitted to leave his home, the rapper's life could still be in danger. As a result, plans have been made to hire a full-time security team of 22 former law enforcement officers to keep him safe.