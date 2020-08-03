6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Says She’s Pregnant

6ix9ine and his girlfriend could be expanding their family.

On Sunday evening (Aug. 2), 6ix9ine's current girlfriend, Jade, sent out a message on Instagram, writing in the caption for a video of herself that she is currently expecting. In a post shared to IG, the social media personality wrote, "I'm pregnant," while showing off her curly hair, which was done by celebrity hairstylist Jonathan, who also does Megan Thee Stallion's hair.

Jade and the "Gooba" rapper have been dating since 2018. The pair's relationship became public around the same time as his trial for federal racketeering and firearms charges that landed him behind bars. 6ix9ine eventually agreed to cooperate with the government and testified against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. Following Tekashi's incarceration, Jade had the rapper's numerical moniker and face tattooed on her body.

The 24-year-old rapper has yet to confirm if he and Jade are expecting a child, but it's possible an official statement could be on the horizon. If Jade and the "Fefe" rapper do have a baby on the way, this will be his second child.

The unconfirmed news of Tekashi and Jade's child comes shortly after his official release from house arrest after completing his 24-month sentence for federal firearms and racketeering charges. He was granted a shortened sentence for his cooperation with the federal government against his former Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods associates.

Following his release, 6ix9ine was seen on the streets of New York City filming his music video for his newest single, "Punani." This is the rapper's fourth single since leaving federal custody to serve out his sentence on home confinement. "Punani" is his first effort since his official release from house arrest.

Congratulations are in order for the couple.