7,563 Santa Clauses to Hit the Atlantic City Streets

Ho! Ho! Ho! Here they come!

Get ready for an onslaught of Santa Clauses hitting the streets of Atlantic City this December.

Get our free mobile app

The event is the Santa Hustle - a race series coming to Atlantic City on December 11th. Races include a half marathon, a 5K, and a kids dash. Participants in the Santa Hustle traditionally dress up in some sort of Santa Claus-related garb. So, there's going to be a lot of red and white!

The races will kick off and end at Brighton Park in Atlantic City.

The "magical experience" is part of a nationwide series that also includes Santa Hustles in Chicago, Galveston, Texas, Glendale, Arizona, Indianapolis, and Roseville, California. There's also a "virtual race" for those unable to participate in one of the participating cities.

Santa Hustle promises "festive music, outrageous holiday decorations, and thousands of runners dressed like Santa."

Registration is now open. You can do that and get more information here.

If you're not a runner, volunteers are also needed.

Hey, Christmas is just six months away!

SOURCE: SantaHustle.com

8 Cool New Upgrades to Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City Four years after opening in the summer of 2018, Ocean Casino Resort has allocated $85 million into some hot new upgrades, including new rooms and suites, a new gaming bar, and even a Starbucks!