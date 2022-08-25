It’s a taste that some get on board with early on in life. Others slowly find their way. Then you have the group that just will not get over the fact that it is raw fish.

Needless to say, I’m a fan of sushi.

I can remember my first time. A co-worker got it for lunch one day, I was maybe 17 or 18. He asked if I have ever had it and my reply was a simple, “no.”

I have always been the “try everything once” type of person. It was when I was younger, and still am today. So, he asked, “do you want to try a piece?” Why not?

I remember not being all that impressed with the California roll. Right, it’s for starters.

Then a few weeks later, I decided to go up the street, to that little sushi spot in Sussex County, and try it again.

Instead of a California roll, I tried tuna, then moved on to salmon, and so on. I was hooked.

In every city I moved to; I needed to find my “go-to” sushi spot.

There are a few spots around the Shore, at least in Ocean County, that I frequent.

One restaurant near Ortley, Wasabi, is great for my take-out fix.

I’ve done Xina a few times, right near the water, but finally, there is a new Sushi restaurant right in the heart of downtown Toms River.

It’s called Safu Sushi and Raw Bar.

If you think the name sounds very familiar, you are not wrong. There is a location right off 35 north in Lavallette.

This new location is right in the heart of Toms River. It’s exciting for the number of businesses that are around here. Especially the big judicial complex, just a few blocks away.

Safu, opened on Monday the 22nd but only serves take-out, but once Labor Day passes, you’ll be able to dine in. Cannot wait for that.

Menu Items at Safu in Toms River, NJ.

They include everything from your standard Miso Soup, to edamame as starters. Maybe you’re in the mood for a Poke Bowl? They range from Spicy Tuna or Salmon to rainbow, yellowtail, and more.

Their extensive sushi or sashimi menu includes favorites from Tuna, to squid, to red snapper. Of course, you have the hand rolls and specialty rolls.

Safu Sushi in Toms River Hours:

Monday

10:30 AM - 2:15 PM

4:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Tuesday

Closed

Wednesday

10:30 AM - 2:15 PM

4:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Thursday

10:30 AM - 2:15 PM

4:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Friday

10:30 AM - 2:30 PM

4:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Saturday

12:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Sunday

12:00 PM - 7:30 PM

I had to go with the Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl today.

